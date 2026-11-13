Prairieville’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands adding people to their teams. If you like fast-paced work and talking with customers, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company Location: Prairieville, LA (district role, travel between stores)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a Field Activity Support Team (FAST) that handles planograms, signage, pricing, and fixture assembly across multiple stores. This is a hands-on leadership role with lots of travel, where you’ll hire, train, and schedule your team while keeping merchandising up to company standards and delivering strong customer service.

Also listed here if you prefer Indeed: District Merchandising Supervisor – Tractor Supply

Employer: Walmart

Location: 40567 HWY 42, Prairieville, LA 70769

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14 – $27 per hour, plus possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour in premiums and performance incentives

Keep the Fresh area stocked, rotated, and food-safe while setting up and maintaining meat and produce displays. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Live Better U tuition-paid education programs.

If something here fits you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.