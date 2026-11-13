📢 $3.5M PVAMU program to boost rural Texas businesses

Prairie View A&M University’s College of Business has secured a $2.9 million federal grant (about $3.5 million total with matching funds) to launch the Rural Business Growth and Innovation Center (RBGIC).

Over the next three years, the Center plans to:

Serve 2,000+ rural Texas businesses

rural Texas businesses Support 300+ new or expanded businesses

new or expanded businesses Help facilitate $75 million in capital

in capital Help develop 1,500 jobs

jobs Train 500 manufacturers and tradespeople

manufacturers and tradespeople Train 750 owners in AI, digital tools, and supply chain skills

Services will be no-cost and include business coaching, help getting loan-ready, lender connections, tech and AI assessments, supply chain/procurement prep, and advanced manufacturing and skilled-trades training.

Outreach will start in Waller, Grimes, and Washington counties and then expand across rural Texas.

Rural business owners can connect through the Center’s website, local info sessions, the monthly Guest Entrepreneur Lecture Series, or by emailing Dr. Oluwagbemiga Ojumu at oaojumu@PVAMU.EDU.