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🎓 Prairie View, TX Education Jobs – Multiple Campus Roles Open
Prairie View’s higher-ed scene is busy right now, with Prairie View A&M University hiring across teaching, advising, and library leadership. If you want to build a career on campus, this is a good moment to look.
Assistant/Associate Professor – Counseling & Therapy Practice
- Employer: Prairie View A&M University – College of Education
- Location: Prairie View, TX
- Type: Full-time, 9-month, tenure-track faculty
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
- Deadline: Until filled
Teach 3–4 graduate counseling courses per semester, advise and supervise counseling students, and keep an active research agenda. Great fit if you have a Ph.D. in Counseling/Counselor Education (CACREP) and K–12 experience and want to shape the next wave of school and mental health counselors.
Athletic Academic Advisor II – Football
- Employer: Prairie View A&M University – Athletic Administration
- Location: Prairie View, TX
- Type: Full-time staff
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
- Deadline: 12/04/2026
Support football student‑athletes with class planning, eligibility, and graduation goals while working closely with compliance and coaching staff. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree plus 2+ years in advising/recruiting and enjoy helping athletes balance sports and academics.
Assistant/Associate or Full Professor – Criminal Justice
- Employer: Prairie View A&M University – Department of Justice Studies
- Location: Prairie View, TX
- Type: Full-time, tenure-eligible faculty
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
- Deadline: Until filled
Lead research and teaching in criminal justice/criminology/juvenile justice at an R2 university, mentoring students from undergrad through doctoral levels. Best for scholars with a Ph.D. in a related field and a strong record of publications, grants, and graduate teaching.
Assistant Professor – Social Work
(Duplicate posting exists; this is one unique role.)
- Employer: Prairie View A&M University – Department of Social Work
- Location: Prairie View, TX
- Type: Full-time, 9-month, tenure-track faculty
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
- Deadline: Until filled
Teach BSW and online MSW courses, focus on clinical/medical social work and behavioral health, and stay active in research and grants. You’ll need a Doctorate (PhD/DSW) plus an MSW from a CSWE-accredited program and at least two years post-MSW practice (three years direct clinical).
Associate Dean for Research, Academic Engagement & Library Experience
- Employer: Prairie View A&M University – University Libraries
- Location: Prairie View, TX
- Type: Full-time staff, senior leadership
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
- Deadline: Until filled
Oversee research support, teaching/outreach, and user experience across the main and branch libraries, leading about 13 staff plus student workers. Great for someone with an ALA-accredited MLIS and 6+ years’ academic library experience who’s ready for high-level strategy and team leadership.
Assistant/Associate Professor – Master of Public Policy
- Employer: Prairie View A&M University – Department of Justice Studies
- Location: Prairie View, TX
- Type: Full-time, tenure-track faculty
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
- Deadline: 11/19/2026
Teach public policy and administration at the grad and undergrad level while helping build a growing policy curriculum and possible institute or lab. You’ll thrive here with a Ph.D. in Public Policy/Public Administration (or similar), a clear research agenda, and interest in justice policy and community-engaged work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties and requirements, and some are open until filled.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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