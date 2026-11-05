🎓 Prairie View, TX Education Jobs – Multiple Campus Roles Open

Prairie View’s higher-ed scene is busy right now, with Prairie View A&M University hiring across teaching, advising, and library leadership. If you want to build a career on campus, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Prairie View A&M University – College of Education

Prairie View A&M University – Location: Prairie View, TX

Type: Full-time, 9-month, tenure-track faculty

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Deadline: Until filled

Teach 3–4 graduate counseling courses per semester, advise and supervise counseling students, and keep an active research agenda. Great fit if you have a Ph.D. in Counseling/Counselor Education (CACREP) and K–12 experience and want to shape the next wave of school and mental health counselors.

Employer: Prairie View A&M University – Athletic Administration

Prairie View A&M University – Location: Prairie View, TX

Type: Full-time staff

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Deadline: 12/04/2026

Support football student‑athletes with class planning, eligibility, and graduation goals while working closely with compliance and coaching staff. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree plus 2+ years in advising/recruiting and enjoy helping athletes balance sports and academics.

Employer: Prairie View A&M University – Department of Justice Studies

Prairie View A&M University – Location: Prairie View, TX

Type: Full-time, tenure-eligible faculty

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Deadline: Until filled

Lead research and teaching in criminal justice/criminology/juvenile justice at an R2 university, mentoring students from undergrad through doctoral levels. Best for scholars with a Ph.D. in a related field and a strong record of publications, grants, and graduate teaching.

(Duplicate posting exists; this is one unique role.)

Employer: Prairie View A&M University – Department of Social Work

Prairie View A&M University – Location: Prairie View, TX

Type: Full-time, 9-month, tenure-track faculty

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Deadline: Until filled

Teach BSW and online MSW courses, focus on clinical/medical social work and behavioral health, and stay active in research and grants. You’ll need a Doctorate (PhD/DSW) plus an MSW from a CSWE-accredited program and at least two years post-MSW practice (three years direct clinical).

Employer: Prairie View A&M University – University Libraries

Prairie View A&M University – Location: Prairie View, TX

Type: Full-time staff, senior leadership

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Deadline: Until filled

Oversee research support, teaching/outreach, and user experience across the main and branch libraries, leading about 13 staff plus student workers. Great for someone with an ALA-accredited MLIS and 6+ years’ academic library experience who’s ready for high-level strategy and team leadership.

Employer: Prairie View A&M University – Department of Justice Studies

Prairie View A&M University – Location: Prairie View, TX

Type: Full-time, tenure-track faculty

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Deadline: 11/19/2026

Teach public policy and administration at the grad and undergrad level while helping build a growing policy curriculum and possible institute or lab. You’ll thrive here with a Ph.D. in Public Policy/Public Administration (or similar), a clear research agenda, and interest in justice policy and community-engaged work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties and requirements, and some are open until filled.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.