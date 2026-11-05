Guide Energy Solutions earns spot on Inc. 5000 list

Guide Energy Solutions, a chemical manufacturer headquartered at 9330 S. Highway 99, Prague, OK 74864, has earned a place on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list after recording 225% revenue growth over three years. Founded in 2019 by CEO Cody Sutton, President Justin Vaughn, and COO Cody Coomer, the company develops, blends, and manufactures oilfield chemistry and water treatment products in-house, serves major oil and gas regions nationwide, and employs about 20 team members who live in and around Prague while supporting local athletics, the Prague Chamber of Commerce, holiday toy drives, and other community causes. Contact Guide Energy Solutions at (405) 567-0710, info@guide-llc.com, or visit guideenergy.com for more information.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Prague Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce