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Powhatan
⚠️ Library access may be limited during Christmas Parade
3 days ago
⚠️ Library access limited during Powhatan Christmas Parade
If you’re planning a trip to the Powhatan County Public Library on parade day, keep in mind that access to the building may be restricted before and during the Powhatan Christmas Parade.
Location:
- Powhatan County Public Library
- 2270 Mann Rd., Powhatan, VA 23139
Regular library hours listed on the page are:
- Mon: 9:00am–8:00pm
- Wed & Thu: 9:00am–7:00pm
- Fri: 9:00am–5:00pm
- Sat: 9:00am–2:00pm
- Sun & Tue: Closed
If you need to pick up holds, use computers, or visit the library that day, try to come outside the parade timeframe so you’re not blocked by road closures or limited building access.
More Info: Powhatan Christmas Parade | Powhatan County Public...
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