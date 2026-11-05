⚠️ Library access may be limited during Christmas Parade

⚠️ Library access limited during Powhatan Christmas Parade

If you’re planning a trip to the Powhatan County Public Library on parade day, keep in mind that access to the building may be restricted before and during the Powhatan Christmas Parade.

Location:

Powhatan County Public Library

2270 Mann Rd., Powhatan, VA 23139

Regular library hours listed on the page are:

Mon: 9:00am–8:00pm

9:00am–8:00pm Wed & Thu: 9:00am–7:00pm

9:00am–7:00pm Fri: 9:00am–5:00pm

9:00am–5:00pm Sat: 9:00am–2:00pm

9:00am–2:00pm Sun & Tue: Closed

If you need to pick up holds, use computers, or visit the library that day, try to come outside the parade timeframe so you’re not blocked by road closures or limited building access.