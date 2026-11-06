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Powhatan County
Pumpkin recycling event set for Nov. 6–8
8 days ago
Powhatan County is holding a pumpkin recycling event November 6–8 at the Skaggs Road Baseball parking lot to collect pumpkins for local farms to feed pigs, cows, and other animals. Residents can drop off whole or carved pumpkins, but items with paint, glitter, stickers, or candles are not accepted.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Powhatan County, Virginia
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