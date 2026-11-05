📅 Last Friday Book Club reads “Theo of Golden” in December

📅 Last Friday Book Club: December Pick "Theo of Golden"

Powhatan County Public Library’s Last Friday Book Club is a relaxed, small-group book discussion open to adults who enjoy reading a mix of genres.

For December, the club will be reading "Theo of Golden" by Allen Levi. The group meets on the last Friday of the month at Powhatan County Public Library (PCPL) for a lively, low-pressure conversation about the book and to discover new authors together.

If you like friendly discussion and trying different kinds of books, this is a good way to meet fellow readers in the community.

Check the library’s event calendar or contact Powhatan County Public Library for the exact meeting time and any sign-up details.