Powell has some solid driving and delivery jobs right now, all with local routes so you’re home every day. If you like staying busy and know your way around town, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bloedorns

Bloedorns Location: Powell, WY (1075 West Coulter Ave)

(1075 West Coulter Ave) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of yard work and delivery: loading materials, driving company vehicles, and keeping the yard and trucks clean. You’ll work outdoors, use a forklift, and need a valid driver’s license plus the ability to lift up to 100 lbs.

Apply in person at 1075 West Coulter Ave, Powell, WY or email your application to rfeller@bloedorns.com.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Powell, WY

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Full-time (part-time also available) Salary: Hourly wage plus tips and paid mileage (exact rate not listed)

Use your own car, listen to your own music, and earn hourly pay plus tips and mileage each shift. Flexible schedules, store discounts, and health benefits for full-time after six months; must meet driving history and MVR standards.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Powell, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops, handle returns, and help in the store when needed. Offers a full benefits package, paid time off, 401(k) with contributions, stock purchase plan, and room to grow.

If any of these sound like a fit, click through, check the details, and apply soon—local driving jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.