Healthcare hiring in Powell, TN is steady, with solid options for both advanced clinicians and bedside staff. Here are several roles worth a look if you want to stay in the North Knoxville area.

Employer: Summit Medical Group

Summit Medical Group Location: Powell, TN

Powell, TN Type: Full-time

Salary: Highly competitive (plus quarterly bonus potential; exact amount not listed)

Join East Tennessee’s largest primary care group in a physician-owned, physician-governed practice with strong admin support and modern diagnostic resources. This 2027 start date role offers bonus potential, relocation help, CME funds, 401(k) match, profit sharing, full malpractice coverage, and possible future partnership/ownership.

Employer: Tennova Healthcare – North Knoxville Medical Center

Tennova Healthcare – North Knoxville Medical Center Location: Powell, TN

Powell, TN Type: PRN / Part-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Flexible night float role covering multiple units (from critical care and ED to OR, NICU, oncology, and more), great if you like variety and building broad skills. Requires RN license and BLS, with ACLS/PALS/NRP preferred, and offers a chance to gain experience across many specialties in one hospital.

Employer: Tennova Healthcare – North Knoxville Medical Center

Tennova Healthcare – North Knoxville Medical Center Location: Powell, TN

Powell, TN Type: Part-time, Nights (6:00 PM–6:00 AM)

Sign-on Bonus: Up to $20,000

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, student loan repayment up to $10,000, educational assistance, PTO

Night-shift RRT role focused on advanced respiratory care, ventilator management, ABGs, and pulmonary testing in an acute setting. Comes with a strong sign-on bonus plus solid benefits, ideal if you’re an RRT wanting steady nights and good support for loans and continuing education.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good clinical roles in Powell tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.