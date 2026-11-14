Powell is stacked with hands-on animal internships right now, especially at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. If you’re into wildlife, marine life, or zookeeping, these are solid resume-builders.

Employer: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Location: Powell, OH

Powell, OH Type: Unpaid internship , minimum 20 hrs/week for 12–16 weeks

, minimum Pay/Support: Eligible for $5,000 RISE Scholarship (for qualifying Ohio students)

Work with animals from the Australia and Islands region plus birds in the Congo Expedition. You’ll help with diets, cleaning habitats, enrichment, and talking with guests while learning what a zookeeper’s day really looks like.

Employer: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Location: Powell, OH

Powell, OH Type: Unpaid internship , minimum 20 hrs/week for 12–16 weeks

, minimum Pay/Support: Eligible for $5,000 RISE Scholarship (for qualifying Ohio students)

Same core experience as the spring session, but in the busy summer season when the zoo is packed. Great if you want lots of guest interaction and a fast-paced schedule.

Employer: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Location: Powell, OH

Powell, OH Type: Unpaid internship , minimum 20 hrs/week for 12–16 weeks

, minimum Areas: Aquarium, Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Center , or Corals & Marine Aquaculture

Aquarium, , or Pay/Support: Eligible for $5,000 RISE Scholarship (for qualifying Ohio students)

Pick your track: general aquarium work, manatee rehab (SCUBA required), or coral and marine aquaculture. You’ll help with diets, tank and habitat cleaning, water quality testing, and guest education.

Employer: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Location: Powell, OH

Powell, OH Type: Unpaid internship , minimum 20 hrs/week for 12–16 weeks

, minimum Areas: Aquarium, Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Center , or Corals & Marine Aquaculture

Aquarium, , or Pay/Support: Eligible for $5,000 RISE Scholarship (for qualifying Ohio students)

Similar to the fall Shores internship, but in the winter review window. Good option if your school schedule is lighter then and you want focused time with marine life and rehab work.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, check the review window for your season, and get your application started early.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.