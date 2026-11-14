📅 Public meeting on proposed massage business rules in Powell

The City of Powell is holding a public meeting about a proposed ordinance that would set registration and operating rules for certain massage establishments.

The goal is to improve public safety, business transparency, and accountability, and to help prevent illegal activity while protecting legitimate professional services.

Important exemption: Massage therapists who are state-licensed, and businesses that operate only with state-licensed massage therapists, would be exempt from the City’s proposed registration and background-check requirements.

When: Monday, November 16, 2026, 3:00–4:30 PM

Where: City Hall, 47 Hall Street

Cost: Free

The Chief of Police and other City staff will be there to explain the proposal, go over exemptions and operating requirements, answer questions, and hear comments and recommendations—especially from local massage establishments and licensed professionals.