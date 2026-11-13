Powell’s retail scene is steady and hiring, with flexible roles that fit around school, family, or a second job. If you like talking with people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company

The Retail Odyssey Company Location: Powell, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Set store shelves, build displays, and help products look their best so shoppers can find what they need. No experience needed, training is provided, and there are growth opportunities plus customizable benefits for eligible teammates.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Powell, OH

Type: Temporary

Pay: $15 – $19/hour (depends on experience and other factors)

Front-of-store role where you run the register, help customers find products, keep shelves stocked, and support photo and online order pick-up. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, and training programs with a 30-hour work week.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Powell, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Handle guest payments and support the front-of-house in a busy restaurant setting. They prefer someone 18+ with a high school diploma and some restaurant, retail, or supervisory experience plus solid communication and basic computer skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.