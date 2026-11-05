🎓 Powell, Ohio Education Jobs: Multiple Youth-Focused Roles

Powell has some nice options right now if you like working with kids and teens. These roles are all part-time and focused on teaching, coaching, or supporting youth.

Employer: Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Location: Powell, OH (4018 Powell Rd)

(4018 Powell Rd) Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $13.00 – $17.00 per hour

Fun, high-energy job teaching swim lessons to kids up to age 12, with small class sizes (max 4 kids). No experience needed, paid hands-on training, flexible schedule, and bi-weekly bonus chances; weekend mornings and some weekday evenings required.

Employer: Delaware County District Library

Location: Powell, OH (Orange Branch)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.20 per hour

Deadline: Open until filled

Bachelor’s degree role focused on kids and teens: you’ll help patrons in person and online, suggest books, and plan and lead youth programs. Set two-week rotating schedule with evenings and weekends; great fit if you love libraries, literacy, and community work.

Employer: YMCA of Central Ohio

Location: Powell, OH (Liberty YMCA)

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Most hours on Saturdays

Lead basketball for K–2 and 3v3 players, teaching basic skills, drills, and teamwork in a fun, safe setting. Must be at least 16, comfortable with kids, and able to get CPR/First Aid within 60 days; ideal if you enjoy coaching and want steady weekend hours.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.