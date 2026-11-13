📅 Quarterly Town Hall at the Ford Center

The City of Powder Springs is holding its Quarterly Town Hall on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

Location: Ford Center

4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs, GA 30127

The public is invited to attend. A quorum of the Mayor and City Council may be present, but no official actions will be taken because this is not a City Council meeting.

You can:

Join in person at the Ford Center , or

, or Watch the livestream on the city’s Facebook page.

This is a chance to hear from city leaders and stay informed about what’s going on in Powder Springs.