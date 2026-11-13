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Powder Springs
📢 Quarterly Town Hall in Powder Springs on Nov. 19
9 days ago
📅 Quarterly Town Hall at the Ford Center
The City of Powder Springs is holding its Quarterly Town Hall on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 7:00 PM.
Location: Ford Center
4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs, GA 30127
The public is invited to attend. A quorum of the Mayor and City Council may be present, but no official actions will be taken because this is not a City Council meeting.
You can:
- Join in person at the Ford Center, or
- Watch the livestream on the city’s Facebook page.
This is a chance to hear from city leaders and stay informed about what’s going on in Powder Springs.
More Info: Calendar • Quarterly Town Hall
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