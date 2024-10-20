Kim Boberg Talks New Pro Model Ski, The Kimbo

Year after year, freeskiing’s best arrives in Kläppen, Sweden, for Kimbo Sessions .



During sun-soaked spring days and glittering evenings, they throw down on a custom-built terrain park. The crew isn’t there for podiums or massive prize purses—it’s all about gathering and sharing a love for the sport.



The results, which, at times, seem to defy gravity and physics, speak for themselves. None of this boundary-pushing action would be possible without Kim Boberg, Kimbo Sessions’ tireless leader and organizer.

Despite his outsized role in freeski culture, Kim hasn’t gotten the pro-model treatment—until now Photo&colon Daniel Rönnbäck

If Kimbo Sessions encapsulated all of Kim’s contributions to freeskiing, he’d already be a member of the sport’s upper echelon. But he’s far more than a skilled and gracious event host.



In the streets and backcountry, Kim has championed a unique brand of hard-charging skiing and appeared in numerous notable films, including Is There Time For Matching Socks and CHAMELEON . For 16 years, he’s been a staple of the storied Armada Skis team, standing alongside household names like Maude Raymond and Tanner Hall.



Yet, despite his outsized role in freeski culture, Kim hasn’t gotten the pro-model treatment—until now. This year, the Armada is rolling out the aptly named Kimbo as a part of its Zero Collection.

The Kimbo features squared-off tails—throwback-style—and a relatively tight turn radius, creating a silhouette that slightly resembles classic on-piste carvers.



That parallel flies out the window when you watch Kim use the ski, though, which, under his skilled feet, can be bent into deep butters or thrown against handrails in the streets.



While we haven’t tried the ski ourselves, it seems to capture everything that’s unique about Kim, distilling it into a physical item the public can enjoy—and use to tell their own stories on the slopes.



To learn more about the ski and its promo video, we sent Kim an email.

How did the video promo for the Kimbo come about? I'm into the funny-slash-whimsical vibe.



Haha, it was an idea that popped up in my mind late one night, almost like a dream where nothing really made sense. A magical Armada forest with all the rad skis I have had the chance to ride, weird creatures, skis coming down from the sky, kind of.. I wanted to make something really random, something that didn’t feel stale like any other commercial, and hopefully make someone laugh, you know. I used to do random skits back in the day, and it felt good to bring it back, haha. Corey Stanton came to my spot late this summer and made the idea come to reality, great times.

Perhaps more importantly—Kim, what can you tell us about the creation of the Kimbo?



The idea of the ski came about 3-4 years ago. I rode the Armada Stranger a lot, and the way that ski made you feel and turn was just what I had always dreamt about without really knowing it. I wanted that feel of the turn but in a ski that could handle the park. Different flex, lighter, fully wrapped edge. I wanted this ski to be everything! To bring one ski to the resort and knowing it would be great no matter if I was hitting the big jumps, rails or just carving in the slopes with the fam. I want park skiing to include a lot of skiing, not just the classic straight line-jump-straight line-rail kinda thing; I want it to be all over the place, finding new lines every run.



Working on this with Calvin at Armada was the best experience. Got the first prototypes last fall, 4 different ones, without knowing what different attributes they had. The vision of how I wanted this to feel was clearer than any vision I have ever had, and after testing the first 3, it felt like this ski was never gonna be finished. But the 4th proto was it; I felt it right away; it had all the things I wanted: light, quick turns, noses that were easy to get into on butters and presses, and tails that were slightly stiffer to give that extra stability on big jumps. Such a fun process to get to the final one and it's the only ski I rode all last season, park and street mounted -2cm from true center.

The Kimbo features squared-off tails—throwback-style—and a relatively tight turn radius, creating a silhouette that slightly resembles classic on-piste carvers. Photo&colon Daniel Rönnbäck

What prompted the decision to go with a squared-off tail on the Kimbo?



I wanted this ski to have a directional and old-school look but with a fresh new feel to it. To pay homage to the Ogs/creators of freeskiing where they, back in the days, used to take their regular alpine skis and bend up the tails to be able to go switch. And you can’t miss your blunts with the square tail. It's the perfect blunt grabbing ski, and it also gives you great grip while leaning back into your tail drags.

Finally, what kind of skier would have the most fun with the Kimbo? Do you need to be into jibbing, or are these things fun wherever you take them?



They are fun wherever you take them! I believe this ski fits most people whether you are a young park skier looking for something fresh, interesting with an aggressive but yet playful feel to it, or if you are an older guy with more days in the piste then the park. But really if you are just looking for a really good versatile ski, park or not, this is it!

