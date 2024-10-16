Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Powder

    7 Winter Music Festivals and Events for Skiers

    By Matt Lorelli,

    2 days ago

    There's nothing we'd rather do than spend all day skiing, but it's okay to have as much fun off the mountain, right?

    The following music festivals and events are hosted at ski resorts and mountain across North America. They're perfect to plan your next trip around, or to add to your bucket list for future reference.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10QHQP_0w9Dut7n00
    Tahoe Live 2023.

    Courtesy&colon Palisades Tahoe

    1. Tahoe Live—Palisades Tahoe, California

    When: December 14–15, 2024

    Palisades Tahoe's premiere music festival is held in the early season for a reason.

    The resort doesn't book some of the biggest musical acts in the world just for the heck of it, no, Tahoe Live is the resort's unofficial season kick-off party , and as the kids say, it's a banger. Last year's lineup was loaded with EDM talent including Disco Lines, Rusko, Boogie T and DIESEL (Shaquille O'Neal).

    Tahoe Live's 2024 lineup was met with excitement when the headliners were announced—Diplo and Lil Wayne. Tickets are on sale with both single-day and weekend pass options available.

    Buy a lift ticket to Palisades Tahoe or just come up for the festival, it's up to you. The shows are hosted in a large parking lot just a short walk from the resort's Village in Olympic Valley.

    Related: 7 of the Most Scenic Ski Resorts in North America

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOtxy_0w9Dut7n00
    Ryan Bingham of 'Yellowstone' fame performs at Rendezvous Festival in 2023.

    Photo&colon Amy Jimmerson&solJHMR

    2. Rendezvous Festival—Jackson Hole, Wyoming

    When: April 4–5, 2025

    Like many ski resorts across North America, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) sets a firm closing date prior to the start of the season. This year, the resort will close on April 13, 2025, but not before throwing its largest party of the season.

    Rendezvous Music Festival is hosted during the penultimate weekend of JHMR's season as a last hoorah of sorts. Last year's festival featured popular bands such as The Head And The Heart, Mt. Joy, and Luke Grimes. Concerts are held both at JHMR's base area and in the historic downtown Jackson Town Square.

    The lineup has yet to be released for 2025, but the resort has released a fun recap of 2024 to hold you over.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lpyl9_0w9Dut7n00
    Skier Nick Goepper at the 2023 Winter X Games Aspen.

    Photo&colon Courtesy X Games

    3. Winter X Games Aspen—Aspen Buttermilk, Colorado

    When: January 23–25, 2025

    Unfortunately for concert lovers, live music events will not return to Winter X Games Aspen 2025, but the weekend will still feature "special music appearances each night" in the form of DJ shows. The rest of the weekend will be chock-full of the world's best skiers and snowboarders competing at the highest level.

    The competition schedule has been changed in 2025 to allow for more night events, which should interest skiers looking to spend the majority of the day actually skiing. Ski until your legs fall off, and then head over to Buttermilk to watch the best live freestyle skiing and snowboarding experience money can buy. General admission tickets are just $50.

    Related: 5 of the Best Aprés-Ski Resorts in the World

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzDXg_0w9Dut7n00
    Mikaela Shiffrin races towards the home crowd during the 2022 Killington Cup.

    Photo&colon Alexis Boichard&solAgence Zoom&solGetty Images

    4. Killington Cup—Killington, Vermont

    When: November 29–December 1, 2024

    You might notice a recurring theme in the events featured in this list—they're all parties. Such is the case with the Women's FIS World Cup races held at Killington each Thanksgiving Weekend.

    The Killington Cup welcomes the world's fastest female Slalom and Giant Slalom skiers to test their mettle on the iconic Superstar run. Mikaela Shiffrin, who enters the season with an all-time record 97 wins, is expected to return to defend her Slalom crown. She's won the race six times. The crowd is known to get loud as skiers flock from across the East Coast to celebrate the start of the season.

    Outside of asking the world's best skiers to fly down mostly manmade snow in Vermont at the end of November, Killington hosts musical acts as part of The Killington Cup festivities. This year's event will feature Fitz & The Tantrums, Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy, Eve 6, and DJ Ross One.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xnGR5_0w9Dut7n00
    The Birds of Prey course is one of the most revered speed tracks in the world.

    Courtesy&colon U&periodS&period Ski & Snowboard

    5. Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup—Beaver Creek, Colorado

    When: December 6–15, 2024

    Known as one of the favorite destinations amongst athletes and coaches on the FIS World Cup, Beaver Creek will once again host the world's best speed skiers in early December. The Birds of Prey course has been a staple on the Men's circuit for over two decades, and the world's fastest Women will join them in 2024.

    The full schedule of races is available here , including an absurd amount of live music, movie premieres, and other events throughout the nine-day span. Highlights include multiple Warren Miller Movie premieres, a showing of TGR's Beyond The Fantasy , a handful of free concerts, and paid acts like Tiësto and Elephant Revival.

    Related: 10 Ski Instagram Pages You Need To Follow

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0i5S_0w9Dut7n00
    An aerial view of WinterWonderGrass at Steamboat Resort, Colorado.

    Photo&colon Courtesy WinterWonderGrass Festival

    6. WinterWonderGrass Festival—Steamboat Ski Resort, Colorado

    When: February 28–March 2, 2025

    WinterWonderGrass returns to Steamboat for its twelfth year. The bluegrass, roots and craft brew festival is a weekend-long celebration with an impressive lineup. In 2025, WinterWonderGrass will have over 20 Colorado craft breweries and 25 bands across the three day event. This year's festival will be headlined by Trampled by Turtles, The Kitchen Dwellers , and Yonder Mountain String Band .

    Tickets are currently available for purchase. Consider grabbing one sooner rather than later as WinterWonderGrass is a very popular festival.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxvzv_0w9Dut7n00
    Mountainfest 2024.

    Photo&colon Montage Mountain

    7. Mountainfest—Montage Mountain, Pennsylvania

    When: TBA (March 2025)

    How does a ski resort near Scranton, Pennsylvania, end up on a list with bonafide mega-resorts like Palisades Tahoe, Steamboat, and Beaver Creek? Well, in keeping with the theme, Montage knows how to throw a party! Mountainfest is Montage Mountain's annual music and ski festival typically held in March.

    Montage welcomed O.A.R, Collective Soul, and The 502s to headline Mountainfest 2024. The weekend also features Preston & Steve's Cardboard Classic. It's essentially a pond-skim event, but instead of using skis, teams create a cardboard boat and launch it down the slope into a pool of water. Last year, a team that decorated their cardboard boat with Tito's Vodka branding won $1,000 in cash. No joke.

    Related: The 5 Best Exercises for Skiers

    Be the first to read breaking ski news with POWDER. Subscribe to our newsletter and stay connected with the latest happenings in the world of skiing. From ski resort news to profiles of the world’s best skiers, we are committed to keeping you informed.

    Submit     your best clips for a chance to be featured on POWDER. Tune in and watch handpicked, high-quality ski videos streaming all day long on POWDER TV , and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    6 Most Romantic Ski Resorts for Couples
    Powder14 days ago
    Top 8 Ski Resorts With the Longest Vertical Drops in North America
    Powder1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post13 hours ago
    10 Inches of Snow Falls Overnight at Vermont Ski Resort
    Powder2 days ago
    Warmer Than Average Winter Forecasted for Most of U.S.
    Powder1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Seattle Area Ski Resort Logs First Snowfall of Season
    Powder2 days ago
    NOAA’s Latest Winter Forecast Is Good News for PNW Skiers
    Powder22 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    After Decades of Making Skis, LINE Launches Its First Snowboard
    Powder2 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza18 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker20 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 hours ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post20 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    The Feud Between Chad Everett and Lily Tomlin on 'The Dick Cavett Show': A Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy