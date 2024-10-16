7 Winter Music Festivals and Events for Skiers

There's nothing we'd rather do than spend all day skiing, but it's okay to have as much fun off the mountain, right?

The following music festivals and events are hosted at ski resorts and mountain across North America. They're perfect to plan your next trip around, or to add to your bucket list for future reference.

Tahoe Live 2023. Courtesy&colon Palisades Tahoe

1. Tahoe Live—Palisades Tahoe, California

When: December 14–15, 2024



Palisades Tahoe's premiere music festival is held in the early season for a reason.



The resort doesn't book some of the biggest musical acts in the world just for the heck of it, no, Tahoe Live is the resort's unofficial season kick-off party , and as the kids say, it's a banger. Last year's lineup was loaded with EDM talent including Disco Lines, Rusko, Boogie T and DIESEL (Shaquille O'Neal).



Tahoe Live's 2024 lineup was met with excitement when the headliners were announced—Diplo and Lil Wayne. Tickets are on sale with both single-day and weekend pass options available.



Buy a lift ticket to Palisades Tahoe or just come up for the festival, it's up to you. The shows are hosted in a large parking lot just a short walk from the resort's Village in Olympic Valley.

Ryan Bingham of 'Yellowstone' fame performs at Rendezvous Festival in 2023. Photo&colon Amy Jimmerson&solJHMR

2. Rendezvous Festival—Jackson Hole, Wyoming

When: April 4–5, 2025



Like many ski resorts across North America, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) sets a firm closing date prior to the start of the season. This year, the resort will close on April 13, 2025, but not before throwing its largest party of the season.



Rendezvous Music Festival is hosted during the penultimate weekend of JHMR's season as a last hoorah of sorts. Last year's festival featured popular bands such as The Head And The Heart, Mt. Joy, and Luke Grimes. Concerts are held both at JHMR's base area and in the historic downtown Jackson Town Square.



The lineup has yet to be released for 2025, but the resort has released a fun recap of 2024 to hold you over.

Skier Nick Goepper at the 2023 Winter X Games Aspen. Photo&colon Courtesy X Games

3. Winter X Games Aspen—Aspen Buttermilk, Colorado

When: January 23–25, 2025



Unfortunately for concert lovers, live music events will not return to Winter X Games Aspen 2025, but the weekend will still feature "special music appearances each night" in the form of DJ shows. The rest of the weekend will be chock-full of the world's best skiers and snowboarders competing at the highest level.



The competition schedule has been changed in 2025 to allow for more night events, which should interest skiers looking to spend the majority of the day actually skiing. Ski until your legs fall off, and then head over to Buttermilk to watch the best live freestyle skiing and snowboarding experience money can buy. General admission tickets are just $50.

Mikaela Shiffrin races towards the home crowd during the 2022 Killington Cup. Photo&colon Alexis Boichard&solAgence Zoom&solGetty Images

4. Killington Cup—Killington, Vermont

When: November 29–December 1, 2024



You might notice a recurring theme in the events featured in this list—they're all parties. Such is the case with the Women's FIS World Cup races held at Killington each Thanksgiving Weekend.



The Killington Cup welcomes the world's fastest female Slalom and Giant Slalom skiers to test their mettle on the iconic Superstar run. Mikaela Shiffrin, who enters the season with an all-time record 97 wins, is expected to return to defend her Slalom crown. She's won the race six times. The crowd is known to get loud as skiers flock from across the East Coast to celebrate the start of the season.



Outside of asking the world's best skiers to fly down mostly manmade snow in Vermont at the end of November, Killington hosts musical acts as part of The Killington Cup festivities. This year's event will feature Fitz & The Tantrums, Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy, Eve 6, and DJ Ross One.

The Birds of Prey course is one of the most revered speed tracks in the world. Courtesy&colon U&periodS&period Ski & Snowboard

5. Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup—Beaver Creek, Colorado

When: December 6–15, 2024



Known as one of the favorite destinations amongst athletes and coaches on the FIS World Cup, Beaver Creek will once again host the world's best speed skiers in early December. The Birds of Prey course has been a staple on the Men's circuit for over two decades, and the world's fastest Women will join them in 2024.



The full schedule of races is available here , including an absurd amount of live music, movie premieres, and other events throughout the nine-day span. Highlights include multiple Warren Miller Movie premieres, a showing of TGR's Beyond The Fantasy , a handful of free concerts, and paid acts like Tiësto and Elephant Revival.

An aerial view of WinterWonderGrass at Steamboat Resort, Colorado. Photo&colon Courtesy WinterWonderGrass Festival

6. WinterWonderGrass Festival—Steamboat Ski Resort, Colorado

When: February 28–March 2, 2025



WinterWonderGrass returns to Steamboat for its twelfth year. The bluegrass, roots and craft brew festival is a weekend-long celebration with an impressive lineup. In 2025, WinterWonderGrass will have over 20 Colorado craft breweries and 25 bands across the three day event. This year's festival will be headlined by Trampled by Turtles, The Kitchen Dwellers , and Yonder Mountain String Band .



Tickets are currently available for purchase. Consider grabbing one sooner rather than later as WinterWonderGrass is a very popular festival.

Mountainfest 2024. Photo&colon Montage Mountain

7. Mountainfest—Montage Mountain, Pennsylvania

When: TBA (March 2025)



How does a ski resort near Scranton, Pennsylvania, end up on a list with bonafide mega-resorts like Palisades Tahoe, Steamboat, and Beaver Creek? Well, in keeping with the theme, Montage knows how to throw a party! Mountainfest is Montage Mountain's annual music and ski festival typically held in March.



Montage welcomed O.A.R, Collective Soul, and The 502s to headline Mountainfest 2024. The weekend also features Preston & Steve's Cardboard Classic. It's essentially a pond-skim event, but instead of using skis, teams create a cardboard boat and launch it down the slope into a pool of water. Last year, a team that decorated their cardboard boat with Tito's Vodka branding won $1,000 in cash. No joke.

