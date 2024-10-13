4 Unique Things About Sun Valley, Idaho

Sun Valley, Idaho, is one of North America's most famous ski resorts, and for good reason. The resort has been in operation for an astounding 88 years but has stood the test of time with modern upgrades and a tasteful touch of class.



There's a lot that makes this iconic ski resort unique, but we think the four points below set it apart. Without further ado, here are four unique things about Sun Valley, Idaho.

Sun Valley's Bald Mountain with the town of Ketchum, Idaho below. Photo&colon Hayden Gilmour&solSun Valley Resort

1. Sun Valley Is America's First 'Destination Ski Resort'

Skiing was growing in popularity by the mid-1930s, but the majority of experiences were refined to small-town rope tows and community hills managed by local ski clubs.



It was harder to travel back then without the creation of the Interstate Highway System or the advancement of passenger air travel, but rail travel was all the rage. To capitalize on this, The Union Pacific Railway established a destination ski resort called Sun Valley near the slowly dying mining town of Ketchum, Idaho.



The ski resort opened with media fanfare and Hollywood stars in December of 1936. The rest, as they say, is history.

The world's third chairlift still stands on Proctor Mountain near Sun Valley Lodge. Photo&colon DAVIN BRANDT&solShutterstock

2. The World's First Chairlift Was Built at Sun Valley

Before the invention of the chairlift, North American ski areas were quite limited by the rope tows and surface lifts that existed at the time. Steep ascents and long vertical drops simply weren't feasible. That all changed thanks to bananas. Yes, bananas.



In the 1930s, Union Pacific engineer Jim Curran took inspiration from the elevated conveyor belt systems used to move banana bunches onto cargo ships more efficiently. He applied this same idea to the Union Pacific's new destination ski resort at Sun Valley, Idaho.



Curran tested the idea at the company's headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. Many thought the elevated chairlift to be too dangerous, but Curran insisted it was the most efficient way to move skiers up the mountain. Union Pacific agreed and installed the world's first two lifts on Dollar and Proctor Mountains in Sun Valley. Neither of the lifts remain today, but guests can view the world's third chairlift that still stands on Proctor Mountain. It's just a short drive from the Sun Valley Lodge.

Related: 6 Most Romantic Ski Resorts for Couples

Dollar Mountain (foreground) and Bald Mountain (background) offer completely different skiing experiences. Consider starting on Dollar if you're a beginner or intermediate! Photo&colon Courtesy Sun Valley Resort Media Archive

3. Sun Valley Is Actually Two Ski Resorts in One

Sun Valley's ski terrain is split between two mountains.



Bald Mountain, or Baldy, as the locals call it, is the towering peak that presides over the town of Ketchum. It's considered to be the resort's premiere skiing and snowboarding destination.



Here you'll find long descents, steep terrain, groomers, bowls, glades, and everything in between. It's important to note, however, that the Beginner or 'Green Circle' terrain on Bald Mountain is unlike most ski resorts in the country. The difficulty of terrain varies no matter where you go, but Baldy's Greens are steep enough to legitimately challenge intermediates and thrill experts. Beginner skiers should consider starting with Sun Valley's terrain on Dollar Mountain before graduating to Baldy.



Dollar Mountain is a beginner and intermediate skier's haven. The mountain is much smaller in stature than Baldy, and features a wide variety of trails actually catered to beginner skiers. Don't worry, if you progress, you can always take the bus over to Baldy to really test your mettle. Dollar also hosts many of the resort's terrain parks.



Related: The Best Family-Friendly Ski Resorts in North America

Upper terminal of Sun Valley's Challenger lift. Photo&colon Courtesy Sun Valley Resort

4. One of the World's Fastest Chairlifts Is at Sun Valley

Sun Valley's Bald Mountain is known for its steep terrain and towering vertical. The mountain looms over the town of Ketchum, beckoning skiers to descend its storied slopes. One might think it would take a long time to reach the top, but that couldn't be further from the truth.



As of winter '23/'24, skiers can ascend the complete 3,138 vertical feet from the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain in just eight minutes. This is thanks to the new state-of-the-art Challenger D-Line six-pack chairlift from Doppelmayr. The lift is a sight to behold, with comfortable seats, a restraint bar that automatically closes and opens, and a stylish design that resembles more of a rocket ship than a conventional chairlift.



If you're not convinced, take it from us—riding this chairlift is almost as fun as skiing down. The rush you get as the chair flies out of the terminal and up Baldy is thrilling.

Related: The 6 Best Ski Resorts for Beginners

Be the first to read breaking ski news with POWDER. Subscribe to our newsletter and stay connected with the latest happenings in the world of skiing. From ski resort news to profiles of the world’s best skiers, we are committed to keeping you informed.



Submit your best clips for a chance to be featured on POWDER. Tune in and watch handpicked, high-quality ski videos streaming all day long on POWDER TV , and subscribe to our YouTube channel .