Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Powder

    5 of the Best Aprés and Party Ski Resorts in the World

    By Ian Greenwood,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6mcV_0vwHhPoz00

    Skiers are known for gravitating towards extremes, whether riding a narrow couloir or making regrettable decisions at the bar. Thankfully, reenacting The Hangover isn’t a prerequisite for every ski trip—often, the on-mountain thrills are more than enough—but some prefer to combine their slopeside activities with a bit of after-hours unwinding. Or a lot. We won’t judge you.

    Frankly, you only need a warm place and a few cold beers if you plan to kick back with your friends during a ski trip. Heck, a warm place isn’t even required—plenty of people get their aprés on in the parking lot after a long day on the hill. The chairlift works, too. Although there are several ski resorts that take the whole concept of aprés further than sipping beers in an overcrowded Airbnb.

    We’re talking packed clubs, champagne parties, and techno music—these are some of the best resorts to check out if you’re looking for a lively party and aprés scene. We’re mostly focused on the nightlife atmosphere here, but did throw in some restaurants to check out for good measure.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16t9ym_0vwHhPoz00
    Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia, rightfully holds a leading position in the aprés pantheon.

    Photo&colon AscentXmedia&solGetty Images

    1. Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia

    • Rowdy factor: Whistler Blackcomb’s nightlife is world-famous for good reason. Skiers come from far and wide to wet their whistles here, so if you’re looking to really crank the aprés dial, look no further.
    • Dining: Araxi Restaurant + Oyster Bar, Wild Blue, Rimrock Cafe
    • Beverages: Garfinkel’s, Buffalo Bill’s, Moe Joe’s

    Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia, rightfully holds a leading position in the aprés pantheon. With several clubs and pubs in its buzzy base village, you don’t need to head very far to find a chilled beverage or nice meal. As the wee hours approach, things tend to get weird—in a fun way—at Whistler’s collection of midnight haunts, including Garfinkel’s, Buffalo Bill’s, and Moe Joe’s.

    Plenty of classier affairs are available at the village’s numerous restaurants for skiers who don’t want to get drenched in sweat. Whistler isn’t known for being super cheap, but this place will let you pull out all the stops—on and off its world-class slopes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Yzk_0vwHhPoz00
    Aspen brings the glitz, glamour, and aprés pitstops aplenty.

    Photo&colon Cavan Images&solToby Harriman&solGetty Images

    2. Aspen, Colorado

    • Rowdy factor: With the Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro, Aspen Highlands offers one of the more unique ways to get, well, buzzed. Further opportunities to have fun abound in the town itself.
    • Dining: Clark’s Oyster Bar, Meat & Cheese, Matsuhisa
    • Beverages: Belly Up, Escobar, The Sterling

    Aspen, Colorado, is the type of place that embodies high-class aprés. At Aspen Highlands—one of Aspen’s four ski resorts—stands the Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro, a cozy-looking mid-mountain hideaway that regularly becomes ground zero for over-the-top champagne parties. Videos from the Bistro show patrons soaking each other with fountains of bubbly.

    Afterward, revelers have to make a soggy, wobbly journey back down the mountain. The party keeps going in Aspen itself, which is home to Belly Up, a famous venue that’s hosted acts like Wiz Khalifa, The Killers, and Bassnectar. Other late-night spots to check out include Escobar and The Sterling.

    Related: The 10 Biggest Ski Resorts in North America

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SUTMa_0vwHhPoz00
    The Chammy abides.

    Photo&colon raclro&solGetty Images

    3. Palisades Tahoe, California

    • Rowdy factor: Palisades Tahoe is a freeride mecca, so if that’s your focus, don’t think twice about paying this place a visit—but it can also throw down when the lifts stop spinning. Plan on visiting when Tahoe Live comes to town.
    • Dining: Wildflour Baking Company, Bistro 22, Tremigo
    • Beverages: The Slot Bar, The Dubliner, Le Chamois

    Palisades Tahoe has a deep history studded with epic sends and memorable names. High above the base area stands McConkey’s—named for the late, great Shane McConkey—which is one of North America’s foremost big mountain proving grounds. Palisades rocks more than committing terrain, though.

    In the base village are numerous watering holes and restaurants. The Slot Bar is the legendary local spot that regularly sees cameos from professional skiers—if you stop by, make sure you look at the ceiling. And several times each winter, Palisades ups the aprés ante with events that bring live music to the village, the pinnacle of which is Tahoe Live, a festival that draws heavy-hitting headliners like Diplo.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37x3HF_0vwHhPoz00
    Those tables were, indeed, made for dancing at La Folie Douce .

    Photo&colon emson&solGetty Images

    4. Les 3 Vallées, France

    • Rowdy factor: Aprés is a French word—do we really need to say anything more?
    • Dining: Le Cepe, The Frog Pub
    • Beverages: La Folie Douce, Favela, Le Rond Point Bar

    The largest interconnected ski resort in the world, Les 3 Vallées is a titan with 159 lifts and 600 kilometers of skiing, but the pistes aren’t the only big thing about this destination—the party vibes are off the charts, too. One of the nexuses of this aprés energy is La Folie Douce, a mid-mountain bar located on the Méribel piste (there’s also one in Val Thorens) accessed via the Saulire Express.

    If you plan to go on a gastronomy kick after swigging high-altitude champagne, there are numerous Michelin-Starred restaurants dotted across Les 3 Vallées—the place is a treasure trove of good wine, good cheese, and, of course, banging DJ sets.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xW6d9_0vwHhPoz00
    Breckenridge is the multi-tool of aprés.

    Photo&colon darekm101&solGetty Images

    5. Breckenridge, Colorado

    • Rowdy factor: Breckenridge doesn’t have the world’s most over-the-top party atmosphere, but its range of bars appeals to a broad range of skiers. And it's Breckenridge, so you know the skiing is good.
    • Dining: Rootstalk, Mi Casa, FlipSide
    • Beverages: Cecilia’s, RMU, Blue Stag Saloon

    Breckenridge’s nightlife scene has range. The outpost of RMU skis combines ski shop and pub sensibilities, while Cecilia’s has the sweaty, dancefloor-oriented bases covered. Numerous bars and restaurants are part of the roster, too, making this ski town an excellent place to get your various ski trip fixes. Head to Rootstalk for some creative dinner fare, or hit Mi Casa to swig margaritas and nosh tacos.

    Each year, the town angles for the unofficial shot ski participant record during Ullr Fest, a celebration of all things winter. As spring arrives, Breckenridge caps off the season with an annual pond skim, which, if nothing else, is an excellent excuse to go skiing in your swimsuit. Don’t forget the Hawaiian shirt.

    Related: 6 Most Romantic Ski Resorts for Couples

    Be the first to read breaking ski news with POWDER. Subscribe to our newsletter and stay connected with the latest happenings in the world of skiing.

    From ski resort news to profiles of the world’s best skiers, we are committed to keeping you informed.     Submit your best clips for a chance to be featured on POWDER. Tune in and watch handpicked, high-quality ski videos streaming all day long on POWDER TV , and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Famous Colorado Ski Resort Eliminates Senior Discounts, Causes Stir
    Powder5 days ago
    Popular Colorado Ski Resort Announces Plans To Build Fourth Base Village
    Powder5 days ago
    6 Most Romantic Ski Resorts for Couples
    Powder3 days ago
    Ikon Pass Touts New Lodges, Lifts, and Terrain Ahead of Winter ’24/’25
    Powder13 days ago
    Nation's Largest Ski Resort Unveils New Trail Map
    Powder6 days ago
    North Carolina's Ski Resorts Are Reeling After Hurricane Helene
    Powder7 days ago
    The 6 Best New York Ski Resorts
    Powder20 days ago
    Wyoming Ski Area Won't Open for Second Consecutive Season
    Powder13 days ago
    European Skiers Catch Powder Turns Amid Massive, Unseasonal Storm
    Powder21 days ago
    Seasons Collide as Colorado Starts Fall With Deep Snowfall
    Powder14 days ago
    Review: K2 Omen Team
    Powder17 days ago
    Fall Snow Slams Whistler Blackcomb
    Powder3 days ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens slightly; hurricane warning issued on First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 minutes ago
    October Snow Forecasted To Hit New York and Vermont
    Powder20 hours ago
    SoCal Ski Patrol Asks for Help After Devastating Wildfire
    Powder13 days ago
    Snow Expert's Winter 24-25 Outlook Is a Mixed Bag
    Powder11 days ago
    Diplo and Lil Wayne To Headline California Ski Resort Music Festival
    Powder21 days ago
    5 Ski Resorts You Can Rent Out for the Day
    Powder20 days ago
    Arc’teryx Is Offering Free Gore-Tex Outerwear Washing From September 21-25
    Powder20 days ago
    Colorado's First 'Real' Snowstorm is Coming
    Powder18 days ago
    What's In Your Pack?
    Powder11 days ago
    Vancouver Ski Area Wants You To Decorate Their New Gondola
    Powder18 days ago
    Forecasters Departs From La Niña Pattern; Calls for “Huge Snowstorms” Out East This Winter
    Powder12 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    CJ Coccia Hits the Road With TELE COLO's Latest Telemark Skiing Film "This Ol' Mill"
    Powder7 days ago
    Colorado's Snowiest Ski Area Brags About New Complimentary Paved Parking Lots
    Powder9 days ago
    The European Ski Season Starts This Week
    Powder6 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy