5 of the Best Aprés and Party Ski Resorts in the World

Skiers are known for gravitating towards extremes, whether riding a narrow couloir or making regrettable decisions at the bar. Thankfully, reenacting The Hangover isn’t a prerequisite for every ski trip—often, the on-mountain thrills are more than enough—but some prefer to combine their slopeside activities with a bit of after-hours unwinding. Or a lot. We won’t judge you.



Frankly, you only need a warm place and a few cold beers if you plan to kick back with your friends during a ski trip. Heck, a warm place isn’t even required—plenty of people get their aprés on in the parking lot after a long day on the hill. The chairlift works, too. Although there are several ski resorts that take the whole concept of aprés further than sipping beers in an overcrowded Airbnb.



We’re talking packed clubs, champagne parties, and techno music—these are some of the best resorts to check out if you’re looking for a lively party and aprés scene. We’re mostly focused on the nightlife atmosphere here, but did throw in some restaurants to check out for good measure.

Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia, rightfully holds a leading position in the aprés pantheon. Photo&colon AscentXmedia&solGetty Images

1. Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia

Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia, rightfully holds a leading position in the aprés pantheon. With several clubs and pubs in its buzzy base village, you don’t need to head very far to find a chilled beverage or nice meal. As the wee hours approach, things tend to get weird—in a fun way—at Whistler’s collection of midnight haunts, including Garfinkel’s, Buffalo Bill’s, and Moe Joe’s.



Plenty of classier affairs are available at the village’s numerous restaurants for skiers who don’t want to get drenched in sweat. Whistler isn’t known for being super cheap, but this place will let you pull out all the stops—on and off its world-class slopes.

Aspen brings the glitz, glamour, and aprés pitstops aplenty. Photo&colon Cavan Images&solToby Harriman&solGetty Images

2. Aspen, Colorado

Aspen, Colorado, is the type of place that embodies high-class aprés. At Aspen Highlands—one of Aspen’s four ski resorts—stands the Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro, a cozy-looking mid-mountain hideaway that regularly becomes ground zero for over-the-top champagne parties. Videos from the Bistro show patrons soaking each other with fountains of bubbly.



Afterward, revelers have to make a soggy, wobbly journey back down the mountain. The party keeps going in Aspen itself, which is home to Belly Up, a famous venue that’s hosted acts like Wiz Khalifa, The Killers, and Bassnectar. Other late-night spots to check out include Escobar and The Sterling.

The Chammy abides. Photo&colon raclro&solGetty Images

3. Palisades Tahoe, California

Palisades Tahoe has a deep history studded with epic sends and memorable names. High above the base area stands McConkey’s—named for the late, great Shane McConkey—which is one of North America’s foremost big mountain proving grounds. Palisades rocks more than committing terrain, though.



In the base village are numerous watering holes and restaurants. The Slot Bar is the legendary local spot that regularly sees cameos from professional skiers—if you stop by, make sure you look at the ceiling. And several times each winter, Palisades ups the aprés ante with events that bring live music to the village, the pinnacle of which is Tahoe Live, a festival that draws heavy-hitting headliners like Diplo.

Those tables were, indeed, made for dancing at La Folie Douce . Photo&colon emson&solGetty Images

4. Les 3 Vallées, France

The largest interconnected ski resort in the world, Les 3 Vallées is a titan with 159 lifts and 600 kilometers of skiing, but the pistes aren’t the only big thing about this destination—the party vibes are off the charts, too. One of the nexuses of this aprés energy is La Folie Douce, a mid-mountain bar located on the Méribel piste (there’s also one in Val Thorens) accessed via the Saulire Express.



If you plan to go on a gastronomy kick after swigging high-altitude champagne, there are numerous Michelin-Starred restaurants dotted across Les 3 Vallées—the place is a treasure trove of good wine, good cheese, and, of course, banging DJ sets.

Breckenridge is the multi-tool of aprés. Photo&colon darekm101&solGetty Images

5. Breckenridge, Colorado

Breckenridge’s nightlife scene has range. The outpost of RMU skis combines ski shop and pub sensibilities, while Cecilia’s has the sweaty, dancefloor-oriented bases covered. Numerous bars and restaurants are part of the roster, too, making this ski town an excellent place to get your various ski trip fixes. Head to Rootstalk for some creative dinner fare, or hit Mi Casa to swig margaritas and nosh tacos.



Each year, the town angles for the unofficial shot ski participant record during Ullr Fest, a celebration of all things winter. As spring arrives, Breckenridge caps off the season with an annual pond skim, which, if nothing else, is an excellent excuse to go skiing in your swimsuit. Don’t forget the Hawaiian shirt.

