Poway neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re looking to spruce up your yard or add storage at home, these local freebies might be just what you need.

Item: Free yard and garden supplies

Includes: Pots, clamps, yard decor, rain barrels (3), scrap wood, scrapers (2), misc. pipe with fittings

Condition: Not stated (assorted used items)

Location: Old Poway, Poway, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A mix of useful outdoor items for gardening or small projects. Could be great if you’re setting up rain collection, organizing your yard, or need extra pots and materials.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted garden pots and yard items

Details: Mix of terracotta and glazed pots, plus other yard pieces

Condition: Not stated (assorted)

Location: Old Poway, Poway, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice if you’re planting new flowers, repotting, or just want to add more planters around your patio or garden.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Oak china cabinet / TV stand with storage

Details: Wooden TV stand with multiple drawers and glass cabinet doors

Use: Living room storage, TV stand, or display cabinet

Condition: Described as nice wooden TV stand

Location: Palisades, Poway, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Good option if you need extra storage for media, dishes, or decor and like the look of glass-front cabinets.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Poway tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.