Poway’s aerospace scene is busy right now, especially around unmanned aircraft. If you’re an experienced engineer or designer, there are several strong roles open with solid pay and long-term projects.

Employer: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) Location: Poway, CA

Type: Full-Time, Hourly

Salary: $84,000 – $140,625

Work on complex cable assemblies for advanced unmanned aircraft, using PTC Creo or Siemens NX plus Zuken E3 every day. Great fit if you have deep CAD experience (13+ years) and want hands-on design work that directly supports flight hardware.

Employer: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) Location: Poway, CA

Type: Full-Time, Salary

Salary: $118,500 – $207,750

Lead high-fidelity CFD for next-gen unmanned aircraft, from concept through detailed design and wind tunnel tests. Ideal if you’re strong with Navier–Stokes CFD, HPC clusters, Python/MATLAB, and want to own full CFD workflows and mentor other engineers.

Employer: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) Location: Poway, CA

Type: Full-Time, Salary

Salary: $109,500 – $187,875

Support all phases of aircraft design, from early sizing to wind tunnel and flight testing for unmanned platforms. Great for aero engineers with strong MATLAB modeling skills who like a mix of analysis, testing, and cross-team design work.

If one of these fits your background, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.