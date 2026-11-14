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🏗️ Poway, CA Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings
Poway’s aerospace scene is busy right now, especially around unmanned aircraft. If you’re an experienced engineer or designer, there are several strong roles open with solid pay and long-term projects.
Integrated Cable Harness Drafter Designer
- Employer: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)
- Location: Poway, CA
- Type: Full-Time, Hourly
- Salary: $84,000 – $140,625
Work on complex cable assemblies for advanced unmanned aircraft, using PTC Creo or Siemens NX plus Zuken E3 every day. Great fit if you have deep CAD experience (13+ years) and want hands-on design work that directly supports flight hardware.
Aero Performance CFD Engineer
- Employer: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)
- Location: Poway, CA
- Type: Full-Time, Salary
- Salary: $118,500 – $207,750
Lead high-fidelity CFD for next-gen unmanned aircraft, from concept through detailed design and wind tunnel tests. Ideal if you’re strong with Navier–Stokes CFD, HPC clusters, Python/MATLAB, and want to own full CFD workflows and mentor other engineers.
Aero Performance and Design Engineer
- Employer: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)
- Location: Poway, CA
- Type: Full-Time, Salary
- Salary: $109,500 – $187,875
Support all phases of aircraft design, from early sizing to wind tunnel and flight testing for unmanned platforms. Great for aero engineers with strong MATLAB modeling skills who like a mix of analysis, testing, and cross-team design work.
If one of these fits your background, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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