Poway lowers speed limits on several main roads

New speed limits on ten Poway street segments will take effect Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, following adoption by the Poway City Council. Speed limit signs will be changed starting Friday, Nov. 6, 2026 at 9 p.m. and during the day on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 on Scripps Poway Parkway (western city limit to Danielson Street), Twin Peaks Road (Community Road to Espola Road), and Camino Del Norte (western city limit to Pomerado Road), with temporary lane closures possible. Drivers will see message boards on key segments with changes and will have a 30-day grace period, during which Sheriff’s Deputies will issue warnings instead of citations to speeding drivers; work to update all signage will continue into the following week. More information: https://bit.ly/3TfqEJY

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Poway