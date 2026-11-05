Twist and Shout dance for older adults Nov. 12

Older adults aged 50+ are invited to the Twist And Shout Dance Series at the Mickey Cafagna Community Center on Thursday, November 12 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., featuring live music by Gainesville The Band. Registration must be completed in person at the community center front desk and costs $5 if purchased by November 11 or $7 on the day of the event; concessions will be available for $1 each, cash only. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/TwistAndShoutDance or call (858) 668-4671.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Poway