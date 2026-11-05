🏭 Poway Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & Training

Poway’s industrial side is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like building, fixing, and moving real products. These three openings range from entry-level to experienced, with room to grow.

Employer: Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. (affiliate of General Atomics)

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. (affiliate of General Atomics) Location: Poway, CA

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: $42,000 – $62,250

Category: Biotech / medical device assembly

Work on diagnostic test kits used for heart, liver, cancer, and diabetes testing. This role is very hands-on: assembly line filling, packaging, labeling, and basic testing, all in a cGMP/ISO-certified environment. Good fit if you have 2+ years experience, can read diagrams and work instructions, and like detailed, quality-focused work.

Employer: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Location: Poway, CA

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: $45,000 – $67,125

Category: Electronics / aerospace manufacturing

Help build parts for advanced unmanned aircraft and surveillance systems. You’ll assemble electronic and mechanical components, do wiring, hand soldering, cable harnessing, and may rework or modify assemblies. Best for folks with 3+ years experience, strong hand-tool skills, and the ability to read engineering drawings.

Employer: KRC Rock – Stone – Boulder – Hardscape Materials

Location: Poway, CA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs, OT available)

Pay: From $18.00/hour, DOE

Schedule: Mon–Fri 7:30am–4:30pm (1 weekday off), Sat 7:30am–2:30pm, Sundays off

Outdoor, active job moving rock, gravel, and sand, keeping the yard organized, and loading customers with forklifts and loaders. No experience needed—they train and certify you on equipment. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and more. Must be 18+, able to lift 40 lbs, and pass a pre-hire drug test.

If one of these sounds like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Poway’s manufacturing spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.