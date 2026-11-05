🍽️ Poway CA Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Poway has some solid food and hospitality roles right now, from healthcare kitchens to fast-casual spots with strong training and benefits.

Below are several local openings you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Poway, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30 – $33 per hour (plus bonus opportunities)

Run the day-to-day of a single Panda Express, leading hiring, training, and guest experience. This role comes with 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals while working, health benefits, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, and a clear path to General Manager.

Employer: Boulder Creek Post Acute

Location: Poway, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $24 per hour, depending on experience

Cook meals for residents in a healthcare setting, following set menus and special diets. This job offers health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and paid training, plus the chance to make a daily impact on seniors’ health and comfort.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Poway, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27 – $30 per hour (plus bonus opportunities)

Support store operations, help lead the team, and keep service running smoothly. You’ll get 3+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals while working, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company match, paid holidays and PTO, and room to grow into higher management.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.