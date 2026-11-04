🏗️ Poway, CA Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Poway’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around aerospace and electrical projects. If you’re an engineer or project-minded problem solver, there are some strong full-time roles open.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Poway, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Full-time, permanent Salary: $120,000 – $190,000/year + pension + benefits + bonus

Deadline: Anticipated close Nov 17, 2026

Design and lead the full life cycle of DC and brushless motors for aircraft, from analysis through manufacturing and flight integration. Ideal if you have 8+ years in motor design, ANSYS/FEA skills, and can qualify for a DoD security clearance.

Employer: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Location: Poway, CA

Type: Full-time, salary

Full-time, salary Salary: $69,500 – $116,375/year

Work on 3D cable routing and harness integration for unmanned aircraft, from schematics to installation docs. Good fit if you know 3D CAD, cabling apps, and aircraft electrical standards, and can obtain a DoD clearance.

Employer: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Location: Poway, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time, salary

Full-time, salary Salary: $69,500 – $116,375/year

Be the go-to engineer between design and production on advanced airframes, handling MRB, nonconforming parts, and change control. Great for mechanical/aero/structural engineers with composites, GD&T, and fast-paced manufacturing experience.

Employer: Morrow-Meadows Corporation

Location: Poway, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $23.00 – $43.00/hour

Support electrical construction projects with submittals, RFIs, change orders, and schedule reviews. Good entry or early-career role if you’re organized, strong with Microsoft Office, and open to driving around Southern California for projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.