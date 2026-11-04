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Poway
🏗️ Poway, CA Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings
3 days ago
Poway’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around aerospace and electrical projects. If you’re an engineer or project-minded problem solver, there are some strong full-time roles open.
Motor Design Engineer
- Employer: Actalent
- Location: Poway, CA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: $120,000 – $190,000/year + pension + benefits + bonus
- Deadline: Anticipated close Nov 17, 2026
Design and lead the full life cycle of DC and brushless motors for aircraft, from analysis through manufacturing and flight integration. Ideal if you have 8+ years in motor design, ANSYS/FEA skills, and can qualify for a DoD security clearance.
Integrated Wire Harness Design Engineer
- Employer: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
- Location: Poway, CA
- Type: Full-time, salary
- Salary: $69,500 – $116,375/year
Work on 3D cable routing and harness integration for unmanned aircraft, from schematics to installation docs. Good fit if you know 3D CAD, cabling apps, and aircraft electrical standards, and can obtain a DoD clearance.
Airframe Liaison Engineer
- Employer: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
- Location: Poway, CA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time, salary
- Salary: $69,500 – $116,375/year
Be the go-to engineer between design and production on advanced airframes, handling MRB, nonconforming parts, and change control. Great for mechanical/aero/structural engineers with composites, GD&T, and fast-paced manufacturing experience.
Project Engineer – Electrical Division
- Employer: Morrow-Meadows Corporation
- Location: Poway, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $23.00 – $43.00/hour
Support electrical construction projects with submittals, RFIs, change orders, and schedule reviews. Good entry or early-career role if you’re organized, strong with Microsoft Office, and open to driving around Southern California for projects.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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