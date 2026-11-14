undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏛️ Pound Ridge Board: Police Station Site, 2027 Budget & Trail
🏛️ The Town Board will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 7:30 pm for its regular meeting.
They’ll start with routine items: opening the meeting, a possible executive session, announcements, approving past minutes, and an initial public comment period where residents can speak.
The biggest topic is 205 Westchester Avenue. The Board will hold a public discussion on buying this property for $1,670,000 to use as a new police station. They will consider:
- Declaring the Town as the Lead Agency under SEQRA (the state environmental review law) for this purchase
- Accepting an appraisal of the property prepared by Adam Sterling
Next, under Town Board matters, they will consider:
- Setting a public hearing on the 2027 Tentative Budget for December 1, 2026
- Accepting a referral from the Water Control Commission and Recreation Commission about the Working Trails Group’s request to build a nature trail from the tennis court parking lot to the Old Pound Road property
The Town Clerk is also asking for approval to sell a cemetery plot.
To close, the Board will hear liaison reports, hold a second public comment period, approve paying bills, adjourn, then reconvene as the Parking District to pay its bills, and finally adjourn again.
More Info: https://www.townofpoundridge.gov/sites/default/fil...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.