🏛️ The Town Board will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 7:30 pm for its regular meeting.

They’ll start with routine items: opening the meeting, a possible executive session, announcements, approving past minutes, and an initial public comment period where residents can speak.

The biggest topic is 205 Westchester Avenue. The Board will hold a public discussion on buying this property for $1,670,000 to use as a new police station. They will consider:

Declaring the Town as the Lead Agency under SEQRA (the state environmental review law) for this purchase

(the state environmental review law) for this purchase Accepting an appraisal of the property prepared by Adam Sterling

Next, under Town Board matters, they will consider:

Setting a public hearing on the 2027 Tentative Budget for December 1, 2026

for Accepting a referral from the Water Control Commission and Recreation Commission about the Working Trails Group’s request to build a nature trail from the tennis court parking lot to the Old Pound Road property

The Town Clerk is also asking for approval to sell a cemetery plot.

To close, the Board will hear liaison reports, hold a second public comment period, approve paying bills, adjourn, then reconvene as the Parking District to pay its bills, and finally adjourn again.