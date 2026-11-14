📢 Town plans $1.67M purchase for new police station site

The Town of Pound Ridge plans to buy the property at 205 Westchester Avenue for $1,670,000 and renovate the existing 3,450 sq ft building into a new home for the Pound Ridge Police Department.

The current station is only about 1,000 sq ft and was built as a NY State Police substation. As the department has grown into a 24/7 operation, space has become too tight, with trailers now used for extra room.

A 2025 study estimated that building a brand-new station near the Town House would cost $4.8–$5 million, so the Town is pursuing this lower-cost option instead. Renovation costs for 205 Westchester Avenue are still being evaluated. The Town hopes to close on the property in January 2027, pending approvals.

A public discussion of the proposed purchase will be held at the November 17 Town Board meeting. Residents can join via Zoom or in person to learn more and share comments.

Questions? Contact Nicole Engel, Chief of Staff, at 914-764-3986 or chiefofstaff@townofpoundridge.gov.