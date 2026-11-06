📢 NKSD Highly Capable referrals open through Nov. 25

📢 Highly Capable referrals open now for NKSD students

North Kitsap School District is now accepting referrals for its Highly Capable Program for students in grades K, 1, 3, 4, and 6–11.

Referral window: Opens November 4, 2026 and closes end of day Wednesday, November 25, 2026 . No late referrals will be accepted.

Opens and closes . Who can be referred: Students in grades K–12 for Highly Capable services, but this window is for K, 1, 3, 4, and 6–11 .

Students in grades for Highly Capable services, but this window is for . Services: Available across all NKSD schools, offering accelerated learning and extra academic challenge.

How to refer a student:

Fill out the District Referral Form – English or Referral Form – Spanish .

or . Email the completed form to hicap@nkschools.org , or

, Mail it to: NKSD Student Support Center, Attn: Melanie Wells, 18360 NE Caldart Ave., Poulsbo, WA 98370.

Screening starts in December, and families will be notified of eligibility by February 12, 2027.

Learn more at nkschools.org/highlycapable or email hicap@nkschools.org with questions.