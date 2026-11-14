Poughkeepsie’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re looking for steady, hands-on work with patients, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Preferred Therapy Solutions

Preferred Therapy Solutions Location: Poughkeepsie, NY (The Pines at Poughkeepsie)

(The Pines at Poughkeepsie) Type: Full-time

Pay: $40.00 – $50.00/hour (Good Faith Range)

Full-time PT role in a sub-acute/skilled nursing rehab setting with long-term and short-term patients. Offers up to 5–6 weeks PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, CE support, flexible schedules, and mentoring.

Employer: Preferred Therapy Solutions

Preferred Therapy Solutions Location: Poughkeepsie, NY (The Pines at Poughkeepsie)

(The Pines at Poughkeepsie) Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.00 – $36.00/hour (Good Faith Range)

Support PTs in a sub-acute/skilled nursing rehab department serving both long-term residents and rehab patients. Comes with generous PTO, full benefits, CE programs, 401(k) with match, flexible schedules, and mentorship.

Employer: Northwell Health

Location: Poughkeepsie, NY

Type: Full-time, Day 8s

Pay: Around $24.96/hour (listed range)

Hands-on OR support role under RN supervision, helping with patient care, room setup/cleanup, and transport across age groups. Requires a high school diploma, some PCT or nursing-program experience, and BLS within 90 days.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.