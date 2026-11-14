undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Poughkeepsie Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Openings
Poughkeepsie’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re looking for steady, hands-on work with patients, these full-time roles are worth a look.
Physical Therapist – Full Time (Subacute/SNF)
- Employer: Preferred Therapy Solutions
- Location: Poughkeepsie, NY (The Pines at Poughkeepsie)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $40.00 – $50.00/hour (Good Faith Range)
Full-time PT role in a sub-acute/skilled nursing rehab setting with long-term and short-term patients. Offers up to 5–6 weeks PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, CE support, flexible schedules, and mentoring.
Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA) – Full Time
- Employer: Preferred Therapy Solutions
- Location: Poughkeepsie, NY (The Pines at Poughkeepsie)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $33.00 – $36.00/hour (Good Faith Range)
Support PTs in a sub-acute/skilled nursing rehab department serving both long-term residents and rehab patients. Comes with generous PTO, full benefits, CE programs, 401(k) with match, flexible schedules, and mentorship.
Periop Patient Care Tech – Day Shift, Full Time
- Employer: Northwell Health
- Location: Poughkeepsie, NY
- Type: Full-time, Day 8s
- Pay: Around $24.96/hour (listed range)
Hands-on OR support role under RN supervision, helping with patient care, room setup/cleanup, and transport across age groups. Requires a high school diploma, some PCT or nursing-program experience, and BLS within 90 days.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.