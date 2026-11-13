A community talk on the Prepared Neighborhoods model for emergency readiness will be held at the Boardman Road Branch Library on December 14. The event is part of Project RESTORE, a training program by Sustainable Hudson Valley and the Rotary Clubs of the Hudson Valley, with support from the Climate Smart Task Force, and will cover how neighbors can work together and share local resources during floods, fires, cyberattacks, or other emergencies. Register in advance: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfI563v65dqc4lE8FQURFnh7rCUDShnBi9yLS6mNf1TscGjEw/viewform.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Climate Smart Town of Poughkeepsie