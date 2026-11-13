Poughkeepsie’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from hospitals to hotels to family spots. If you like working with people (and food), there are some solid options here.

Employer: Westchester Medical Center Health Network (MidHudson Regional Hospital)

Westchester Medical Center Health Network (MidHudson Regional Hospital) Location: Poughkeepsie, NY

Salary: From $21.95/hour (hiring range)

Type: Full-time, union (1199), day shift, every other weekend, hours vary

Hot line cook role in a hospital setting, preparing meals for patients, cafeteria, and special events. Good fit if you have 2+ years institutional cooking, care about food safety, and want steady, full-time work with union backing.

Employer: Applebee’s (T.L. Cannon)

Location: Poughkeepsie, NY

Salary: Competitive wages (base wage plus tips ; range not guaranteed)

Competitive wages (base wage ; range not guaranteed) Type: Likely part-time/variable (not listed as full-time)

Front-of-house to-go role handling phone and online orders, packaging, and payments with a friendly, upbeat vibe. Comes with meal discounts, 401(k), flexible schedules, and a busy, social work environment.

Employer: Marriott International – Courtyard

Location: 2641 South Road/Route 9, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Salary: $18.00/hour + tips

Type: Full-time, non-management, on-site

Hotel front desk–style role that covers check-in/out, guest requests, basic reports, and sometimes delivering meals. Great if you like staying active on your feet, helping travelers, and want a global brand with room to grow.

Employer: Kids Ultimate Playground

Location: Poughkeepsie, NY

Salary: From $18.00/hour

Type: Full-time, in-person

Mix of cooking and cashier work in a fast-paced, family-focused spot. You’ll prep food, run the register, keep things clean, and help lead the team during shifts—ideal if you have quick-service/fast food experience and like a lively environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible if you’re a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.