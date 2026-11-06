🎓 Poughkeepsie Education Jobs: Multiple PK LEAPS Roles Up to $35/hr

Poughkeepsie’s after-school scene is busy right now, and arts-focused programs are growing. If you like working with kids and care about creativity, these PK LEAPS roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Art Effect

The Art Effect Location: Poughkeepsie, NY (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time , follows school district calendar

, follows school district calendar Pay: From $22/hour, about 16–20 hours/week

Help the Lead Teacher run fun, arts and media activities in an after-school setting. Great if you’re 18+, have a HS diploma or 1 year with kids under 13, and want hands-on classroom experience in a creative program.

Employer: The Art Effect

The Art Effect Location: Poughkeepsie, NY (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time , follows school district calendar

, follows school district calendar Pay: From $35/hour, about 20–24 hours/week

Design and lead arts and media lessons for elementary students after school, while guiding teaching assistants and interns. Good fit if you have an associate’s in a related field (or HS diploma + 2 years with kids under 13) and want more responsibility in curriculum and classroom leadership.

Employer: The Art Effect

The Art Effect Location: Poughkeepsie, NY (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time , follows school district calendar

, follows school district calendar Pay: From $25/hour, about 18–24 hours/week

Keep one PK LEAPS school site running smoothly—coordinating daily activities, talking with families and school staff, and tracking program data. Ideal if you’re organized, like working with people, and have experience with school-age kids.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.