🛒 Poughkeepsie Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Poughkeepsie’s retail scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in cannabis and discount retail. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Grounded

Grounded Location: Poughkeepsie, NY (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time, 10–25 hours/week

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, paid time off

Help customers choose premium cannabis products and create a relaxed, welcoming shop vibe. You’ll need 2+ years of customer service, must be 21+, able to lift up to 50 lbs, and have full evening and weekend availability.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 1925 South Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $18.50 per hour

Travel between local Dollar Tree stores (about 90% travel) to support remodels, new openings, and daily operations while building skills for a future store manager role. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, and flexible hours including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 1925 South Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50 – $20.25 per hour

Lead a small team (up to 4 associates) across stores, support remodels and new openings, and get fast-tracked toward a store manager role. This is a travel-heavy, hands-on leadership job with a flexible schedule and access to benefits like health coverage, retirement plans with match, and an employee stock purchase program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.