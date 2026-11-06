🏥 Poughkeepsie Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Poughkeepsie’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and want steady, local work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Optum / UnitedHealth Group

Optum / UnitedHealth Group Location: Poughkeepsie & Fishkill, NY (travel between sites)

(travel between sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16 – $25/hour + $3,000 sign-on bonus for external candidates

+ for external candidates Schedule: Monday–Friday 8am–5pm, occasional Saturdays

Work closely with neurology providers, room patients, take vitals, handle basic tests, and help with procedures. Comes with benefits in 30 days, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Sadie's Place NY, LLC

Location: Town of Poughkeepsie, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $18.00/hour

Shift: Day shift (preferred)

Support local seniors in a social adult day program—help with social activities, light personal care, exercise, and mobility. Good fit if you’re reliable, kind, can lift/assist with mobility, and have some caregiving experience.

Employer: The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at River Valley

Location: Poughkeepsie, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $101,000 – $105,000/year

Lead a skilled nursing unit, oversee daily operations, and guide nursing staff while coordinating care for residents with complex needs. Ideal for an experienced NYS RN with 2+ years as an RN and at least 1 year in a leadership or unit manager role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.