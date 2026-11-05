🏥 Poughkeepsie Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Clinical Openings

Poughkeepsie’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with Optum adding several hands-on clinical roles. If you like direct patient care and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Optum

Optum Location: Poughkeepsie, NY (with rotation to Westage and New Paltz)

(with rotation to Westage and New Paltz) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8am–5pm

Pay: $29 – $52/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus (for external candidates)

Clinic-based OBGYN role with daytime hours, no nights listed, and a clear Monday–Friday schedule. You’ll do direct patient care, triage, and procedures, and help lead LPNs and MAs, with benefits starting within 30 days and room to grow inside a large system.

Employer: Optum

Optum Location: Poughkeepsie & Fishkill, NY

Type: Part-time (2 days/week, 8am–5pm, days vary)

Pay: $18 – $32/hour

Great fit if you already have eye-care experience and want steady part-time hours. You’ll handle vision testing, basic eye exams, room stocking, and some front-desk tasks while working closely with an ophthalmologist.

Employer: Optum

Optum Location: Poughkeepsie, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $41.50 – $62.25/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus (for external candidates)

High-paying sonography role with a big sign-on bonus and a focus on outpatient imaging. You’ll perform a full range of diagnostic ultrasounds, keep the suite running smoothly, and help mentor new techs while maintaining ARDMS credentials.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles and locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.