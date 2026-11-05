🛒 Poughkeepsie Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings This Season

Poughkeepsie retail is busy right now—stores are hiring to keep up with holiday traffic and everyday shoppers. If you like staying active and helping people, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Location: 47 Burnett Blvd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50–$20.25/hour

Help lead the store with a focus on merchandising and freight while backing up the Store Manager. This role is good if you have retail experience, don’t mind lifting and moving stock, and want benefits like medical, PTO, retirement with match, and an employee stock purchase program.

Employer: Ocean State Job Lot

Ocean State Job Lot Location: Poughkeepsie, NY

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $16/hour

Great short-term job if you want flexible, various shifts and weekend work. You’ll unload trucks, stock shelves, tidy the store, and sometimes run the register—plus get a 30% employee discount.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Location: 238 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16–$16.50/hour

Hands-on role where you’ll run the register, stock, unload trucks, and keep the store clean. Good fit if you enjoy talking with customers, staying busy on your feet, and want a steady part-time schedule with access to benefits like medical and educational assistance.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.