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🛒 Poughkeepsie Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings This Season
Poughkeepsie retail is busy right now—stores are hiring to keep up with holiday traffic and everyday shoppers. If you like staying active and helping people, these local roles are worth a look.
Merchandising Assistant Manager
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 47 Burnett Blvd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.50–$20.25/hour
Help lead the store with a focus on merchandising and freight while backing up the Store Manager. This role is good if you have retail experience, don’t mind lifting and moving stock, and want benefits like medical, PTO, retirement with match, and an employee stock purchase program.
Temporary Seasonal Retail Store Associate (Part-Time)
- Employer: Ocean State Job Lot
- Location: Poughkeepsie, NY
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $16/hour
Great short-term job if you want flexible, various shifts and weekend work. You’ll unload trucks, stock shelves, tidy the store, and sometimes run the register—plus get a 30% employee discount.
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 238 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16–$16.50/hour
Hands-on role where you’ll run the register, stock, unload trucks, and keep the store clean. Good fit if you enjoy talking with customers, staying busy on your feet, and want a steady part-time schedule with access to benefits like medical and educational assistance.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while these spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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