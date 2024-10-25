Open in App
    Poughkeepsie Journal

    Unemployment claims in New York declined last week

    By Staff reports,

    2 days ago

    Initial filings for unemployment benefits in New York dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

    New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 12,170 in the week ending October 19, down from 14,874 the week before, the Labor Department said.

    U.S. unemployment claims dropped to 227,000 last week, down 15,000 claims from 242,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

    Florida saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 67.9%. Nebraska, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 47.1%.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance claims report .

    This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Unemployment claims in New York declined last week

    Sistine Blake
    16h ago
    Seasonal help !!!!!
