Boys soccer: Meier, defense help Mount Academy edge New Paltz for first MHAL title

WALLKILL - There still was plenty of chatter and cheer on the sideline as Paul Makaj attempted to wring some of the water from his shirt. The coach still was beaming after his players had doused him in a celebratory ice bucket dump.

For a program that has made routine lopsided victories and award presentations, at the highest levels, this degree of excitement was somewhat unexpected.

"We just made some history for our team!" Michael Meier said proudly on Wednesday. "It was the last thing missing from our trophy case."

At last, a first for Mount Academy.

Meier scored in the opening minutes and the defense withstood a charge from New Paltz, holding on for a 1-0 win that captured their first Mid Hudson Athletic League boys soccer championship.

On the girls side: Lourdes hands Mount Academy its first loss, recapturing the MHAL title

Last year: Recinos, Mendoza help Mount Academy dominate to win Class C state title

"This one felt better than our other wins because we were challenged," said Makaj, who led the Eagles to a Class C state title in his first season as head coach last fall. "We've played New Paltz twice in the preseason and tied both times, so we knew how good they were."

This is a team that has outscored its opponents by an average margin of 6.2 goals per game. In fact, this is a program so dominant that it has twice been moved up in classification, despite having the enrollment of a Class D school.

But that MHAL crown had eluded them, nipped in close losses to Our Lady of Lourdes and Rhinebeck in this tournament the previous two years.

"It does get a little boring to win so many games by big scores," said Meier, whose team is 14-0-1. "You look forward to getting tested. Beating a great team like this in a 1-0 game, it feels so much sweeter."

Adding to their enjoyment is the work of a fledgling backline that staved off the Huguenots to notch their 12th shutout of the season. Mount Academy graduated almost its entire defense last summer and the reinforcements, brought up from junior varsity, weren't actual defensive players.

"Only one of us had experience on varsity and none of us played defense before," said Shaun Rimes, a forward who was converted this fall into an outside back. "It took some getting used to, but our coaches did a heck of a job teaching us."

Rimes, with Sean Huleatt, Dominic Meier, Cedric Rimes and Jordan Barth, are part of a unit that has surrendered only four goals and "has been amazing," Makaj said.

New Paltz threatened throughout, but there were highlight defensive stops, including Dominic Meier intercepting a cross in front of the goal with 12:19 left in the first half and Shaun Rimes blocking what would've been a quality shot from the right wing in the 44th minute.

Christopher Blough and Nolan Clement combined for four saves, including Clement's spectacular stop on a fast break with 2:34 remaining, leaping high to deflect a shot off the crossbar.

Harry Edelman made eight saves for New Paltz (8-5-1), which rebounded from a slow start to the season and rode a five-game win streak, including an upset of Lourdes, to reach the MHAL final.

Meier scored in the ninth minute, taking a pass from Lenis Arnold up the right flank and eluding a defender before firing into the far corner.

"Getting an early goal, especially in a big game, does a lot for our confidence," Meier said. "And credit to our defense for making it hold up."

The Huguenots endured a frightening scene in the second half when Dylan Merizdale collapsed on the sideline after an inadvertent hit to the head. The senior was tended to by trainers during a 30-minute delay and eventually was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

"He passed out, but they think he's going to be OK," New Paltz coach Craig Weinstein said. "They did some tests and his blood pressure was good. It was scary, but the players handled it well and were relieved to find out it wasn't as bad as it first seemed."

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com; 845-437-4826; Twitter: @StephenHaynes4

