Girls soccer: Perez, Gigliotti help Lourdes edge New Paltz in MHAL semifinal

NEW PALTZ - Val Perez might’ve had a crystal ball, enabling her to see several minutes into the future. That would explain the premature celebration on Monday, dumping Gatorade on herself while the soccer match still was tied.

Well, what actually happened…

“It was Glacier Cherry!” the Our Lady of Lourdes sophomore said of the drink flavor, which has a transparent color. “That’s what got me.”

It was an unseasonably warm afternoon and, during an injury stoppage in the second half, Perez reached for a teammate’s clear plastic bottle that contained what she assumed to be water and poured it over her head.

“I was sweaty and wanted to cool down,” said Perez, who immediately had a perplexed look when she tasted a drop. “They waited until after I did that to tell me it’s Gatorade.”

The Warriors sideline burst into laughter, thankful for some levity during an intense game.

“There’s never a serious moment with Val,” teammate Bianka Velovic said with a chuckle. “There’s always something to laugh about.”

But, in a season in which Lourdes has relied on some underclassmen to take on significant roles, Perez has essentially answered in the affirmative theirs and Gatorade’s question: “Is it in you?”

She again delivered in the clutch, scoring a goal and drawing a foul that set up Julia Gigliotti’s winning penalty kick with 14:41 remaining, lifting the Warriors to a 2-1 win over host New Paltz in a Mid Hudson Athletic League girls soccer semifinal.

Home turf? Red Hook again puts to vote proposal that includes athletic field upgrade

Not a bad draw: Lourdes plays to 'encouraging' tie with powerhouse Monroe-Woodbury

Serving: Lourdes' Ren, Bonavoglia and Berardis sweep MHAL singles and doubles

"I'm so proud of her," Gigliotti said of Perez. "She came through for us."

Lourdes advances to the tournament final for a third straight year and is seeking its first MHAL title since 2022. They'll again face Mount Academy on Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Wallkill High School.

“We’re excited for the final and I’m confident about what we can do,” said senior Juliana Farmer, whose team has won two straight Section 9 championships. “It’s a tough opponent, but we’re ready.”

Some of their readiness comes from having just faced another tough opponent. A much-improved New Paltz squad applied heavy pressure, including six fast breaks, but Lourdes withstood that charge to eke out its second one-goal win over the Huguenots in three weeks.

Perez maneuvered from the right wing toward the center of the box and, as she was positioning herself to shoot, she was tripped by a defender attempting to deflect the ball. That foul resulted in the Warriors being awarded a penalty kick, which went to their leading scorer.

“It was a little nerve-racking because I’d missed a (penalty kick) in practice,” said Gigliotti, who fired inside the left post for the lead. “I just focused and picked a corner.”

Perez had put the Warriors on the board in the sixth minute, taking a pass from Frannie Seipp and deflecting it in with a header. But New Paltz answered quickly, scoring on a fast break. Maki Pine chased the ball down toward the left corner and passed to Sophie Brassard on the wing, and she sent a cross to Emerson MacDonald who one-timed it with 32:17 left in the first half.

Lourdes (13-0-1) had the advantage in possession and was aggressive, but the Huguenots threatened often with several quality scoring opportunities. Velovic made seven saves, including three lunging stops on breakaways.

“I won’t lie, it’s a little scary,” the goalkeeper said of a one-on-one with a striker. “But I’m telling myself, ‘I’m gonna get it. She’s not gonna score.’”

The Warriors defense also thwarted a few of those fast breaks and contained an offense that entered averaging 4.4 goals per match.

Farmer and Mary Wilantewicz chased down forwards on the wings and got last-second deflections to prevent attempts. Those two were part of a solid backline alongside Peyton Purcell and Anna Gigliotti. Lourdes held its own despite losing standout Rachel Canfield to an early injury.

“Their strikers are really good, and they’ve got a lot of speed,” Farmer said of New Paltz. “It’s even tougher having to do it without Rachel, but I’m proud of the work we put in and I’m glad everyone was able to step up.”

That's been an ongoing theme this season as the Warriors have withstood the loss of talent from graduation and injuries and had several unheralded players contribute, including freshmen Purcell and Chiara Winogradoff.

Annika Walsh had 10 saves for New Paltz (12-3), which is enjoying a resurgent season. They, along with Lourdes and Beacon, are the likely title favorites in Section 9 Class A. Despite the loss, it is encouraging for the Huguenots to have twice gone down to the wire with the defending champs, proving their mettle.

“I’m proud of how we played,” New Paltz coach Keith Walker said. “They showed that they do belong here and they’re capable of playing with anybody.”

Other MHAL semifinal results

New Paltz boys advance. Caesar Baker scored three goals to lead New Paltz in a 4-2 win over Lourdes in a boys soccer semifinal Monday. Luca Ciulla had a penalty-kick goal, Luc Saguila added an assist and Harry Edelman made even saves. New Paltz advances to face defending Class C state champion Mount Academy in the final Wednesday, 5 p.m. at Wallkill High School.

Mount Academy boys advance. Carl Hindley scored four goals and Simon Arnold had two assists to lead Mount in a 4-0 win over Rhinebeck, in what was a rematch of the Class C section final last fall. Cody Martin had six saves for Rhinebeck.

Mount Academy girls advance. Brooke Huleatt had five goals and two assists for the Eagles in an 8-0 win over Rhinebeck in the other girls semifinal. Shannon Clement scored twice and Isabella Wipf had two assists. Rhinebeck’s Gwen Dampf made 12 saves.

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com; 845-437-4826; Twitter: @StephenHaynes4

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Girls soccer: Perez, Gigliotti help Lourdes edge New Paltz in MHAL semifinal