Halloween events in the Hudson Valley: Try these must-do attractions

During the month of October in the mid-Hudson Valley , the area offers a wide choice of Halloween-themed events.

Whether you're in the mood for frights or something a little less scary, there are plenty of options to try, from haunted mansions and scream parks to dance parties and costumed alpacas.

Here we've pulled together some of the must-do Halloween activities and events to celebrate the spooky season.

Pure Terror Scream Park

If you're looking to celebrate the month of Halloween with a frightening yet thrilling experience, try Pure Terror Scream Park , located in Monroe. The park has 13 large, haunting attractions, and according to the Guinness World Records , Pure Terror Scream Park has the longest walk-through horror attraction in the country. This month they are open every weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as Halloween.

Each year, the park upgrades or redesigns attractions so there's always a new experience to be had. As the name suggests, their goal is for you to have a scary and fun time, so keep that in mind if you plan to go, especially if you plan to bring children 8 and under.

They are open rain or shine and all tickets are non-refundable. General admission tickets purchased online are $59.98 and VIP Platinum tickets purchased online are $89.98. If you purchase tickets at the gate, they only accept cash, and with tax included, general admission tickets are $70 and VIP Platinum tickets are $95. For more information, check out their website at pureterror.com .

Haunted Mill and Monsters Ball

Haunted Mill and Monsters Ball : The Wassaic Project is putting on a Haunted Mill Oct. 25-27 from 4-7 p.m. each day, along with a Monster's Ball on Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. until late at Maxon Mills at 37 Furnace Bank Road in Wassaic. The Haunted Mill is for all ages, but the Monster's Ball is specifically for those 21 and older. To learn more about what these entail, as well as to purchase your tickets in advance, see their website at wassaicproject.org .

Haunted Fortress of Stanford

Haunted Fortress of Stanford : Take a scary, swamp walk tour of the Haunted Fortress of Stanford at 11 Creamery Road starting from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Sundays. They're also offering a sensory-friendly shows. This is a cash-only event and no open-toed shoes are allowed. Learn more on the town's website at townofstanford.org .

Kevin McCurdy's Haunted Mansion

Kevin McCurdy’s Haunted Mansion : For their 48th year, this Wappingers Falls haunted mansion is providing a newly expanded outdoor walk-through experience called "Grim's Wonderland." To prep for the 50th year in 2026, they have closed the indoor attraction for renovations. Reservations are required. Learn more and purchase your tickets online at thehauntedmansion.com .

Lilymoore Farm's Fluffy Halloween

Lilymoore Farm's Fluffy Halloween : Lilymoore Farm, located at 21 Moore Road in Pleasant Valley, is making Halloween a little less scary with their fluffy alpacas in various costumes such as lion's mane, rainbow, butterflies or even a hippie. Check out their website, lilymoorefarm.com , to secure your one-hour time slot this month with the alpacas.

Night of the Living Dead Halloween Dance Party

Night of the Living Dead Halloween Dance Party : Compass Arts Creativity Project is hosting a Halloween Dance Party at University Settlement Camp in Beacon on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 p.m. until midnight. This costume party will have DJ Vick “The Bruiser," DJ Sugar Bunz and DJ Meatball Jack, as well as wine, beer, seltzer and snacks included in the ticket price. Go to compassarts.org/events/ to get your $40 ticket for the party and learn more.

Wicked Wappingers Halloween Festival and Parade

Wicked Wappingers Halloween Festival and Parade : On Saturday, Oct. 19, the Village of Wappingers Falls will be holding a family-friendly Halloween Parade on East Main Street and Halloween Festival at Mesier Park. The parade march begins at 12 p.m. and the festival — including a Trunk or Treat, music, food, games and vendors — will commence afterward. Learn more about Trunk or Treat registration, vendor registration and the contests at sites.google.com/view/wicked-wappingers/home .

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Halloween events in the Hudson Valley: Try these must-do attractions