NY allocates $665 million for water infrastructure: Here's the Hudson Valley impact

New York is giving $665 million in financial assistance toward water infrastructure projects across the state, including in the Town of Poughkeepsie and City of Kingston.

The announcement, made by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, outlines the Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) Board of Directors' approval for municipal access to low-cost financing, as well as previously announced grants to begin treatment processes to remove emerging containments from drinking water.

“No one in New York should ever fear that they don’t have access to clean water,” Hochul said in a statement. “With this funding, we are safeguarding the health and well-being of New Yorkers, providing critical resources to local economies, creating jobs and protecting our natural resources.”

Kingston was awarded a $4,080,000 grant through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the planning, design, and construction of a wastewater treatment plant and outfall upgrades.

Financial assistance will be given to the Town of Poughkeepsie via $3,303,958 interest-free and $7,732,138 market-rate financing from Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds, plus a $691,904 grant for clean water efforts through the Water Infrastructure Improvement program.

"I’m thrilled on behalf of our dedicated Water Department and Superintendent Tom Colgan, who with support from town grant writers and CPL Engineering firm, put forward this successful proposal," Town of Poughkeepsie Supervisor Rebecca Edwards said in an email statement.

City of Kingston Mayor Steve Noble did not return a request for comment.

More on the financial assistance and the long-term outlook

The Environmental Facilities Corporation board approved $24 million in long-term, interest-free financing for the projects in the City of Kingston, Town of Rockland, and villages of Copenhagen, Hammondsport, Ilion, and South Glen Falls.

After construction using the short-term financing for all projects is finalized, the financing is typically refinanced with a long-term payment plan for up to 30 years, which the state said would save municipalities "significant interest expenses" and local ratepayers an estimated $38 million, based on current market conditions.

How funding will be used in Town of Poughkeepsie

The Town of Poughkeepsie received $3,303,958 interest-free and $7,732,138 market-rate financing from the CWSRF, and a $691,904 WIIA grant for the planning, design and construction associated with the relocation of a pump station.

"This grant and interest-free loan enable us to make urgently needed upgrades to the Spackenkill Water Pump system on Cedar Avenue, to improve system function and allow us to move away from diesel-powered generators, making the pump cleaner and safer for employees to operate, and saving taxpayers money on future operations," Edwards said.

Edwards additionally noted the town-wide water district, and the plant jointly operated by the Town and City of Poughkeepsie, which brings in Hudson River water. The river allows for Poughkeepsie to have a stable supply, when other municipalities are struggling with groundwater challenges.

However, repairs and upgrades are needed to the system of pumps and pipes which expanded rapidly in the 60s and 70s.

"We now need upgrades and repairs," she said. "This New York State funding will help considerably as we work to continue delivering clean, safe water townwide."

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: NY allocates $665 million for water infrastructure: Here's the Hudson Valley impact