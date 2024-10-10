Open in App
    New York gas prices fell from last week: See how much here

    By USA TODAY Network,

    2 days ago

    State gas prices fell for the second consecutive week and reached an average of $3.10 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, down from last week's price of $3.13 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

    The average fuel price in state has fallen about 17 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have been as low as $3.10 on Oct. 7, 2024, and as high as $3.86 on Aug. 14, 2023.

    A year ago, the average gas price in New York was 16% higher at $3.71 per gallon.

    >> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.poughkeepsiejournal.com .

    The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.14, making prices in the state about 1.1% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is down from last week's average of $3.18 per gallon.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

    This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: New York gas prices fell from last week: See how much here

