Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Poughkeepsie Journal

    Want to vote early? Check NY 2024 election list to find your nearest poll site

    By Nickie Hayes, Poughkeepsie Journal,

    2 days ago

    New York offers early voting for those who may not be able to vote in person on Election Day. Early voting periods are also opportunities to avoid long lines at the polls.

    Whether you choose to vote on Election Day or during the early voting period, the New York State Board of Elections says it's the same process; early voters will still privately mark and scan their ballot, and those results are counted, tabulated and included in election night totals.

    If you've voted in New York before, you do not need to provide ID for early voting.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzjVI_0vyPTyem00

    For first-time voters who registered online or by mail and did not provide a New York drivers license number, a New York non-driver ID number, Social Security number or copy of your ID while registering, you may need to show ID to vote.

    Acceptable forms include a current, valid photo ID, or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows your name and address. A provisional or affidavit ballot will be provided for those who are a first-time voter and are unable to present a valid form of ID.

    More: Here's where your Dutchess County polling place is for Election Day 2024

    Dutchess County Board of Elections deems any of their specific early polling sites listed within the county are viable options for residents to visit for early voting. There are early polling sites across the county, but keep in mind, your typical poll site may not be one of them.

    Here are the Dutchess County 2024 early voting sites and when they are open.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42A0IV_0vyPTyem00

    Dutchess County Presidential Election early voting polling sites

    • Pavilion at Brookmeade: 34 Brookmeade Drive, Rhinebeck.
    • Fishkill Town Hall: 807 Route 52, Fishkill.
    • Boardman Road Library: 141 Boardman Road, Poughkeepsie.
    • Cornell Cooperative Extension: 2715 Route 44, Millbrook.
    • Mid-Hudson Library Auditorium: 105 Market St., Poughkeepsie.
    • Board of Elections Training Facility: 4280 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park.
    • Wappinger Town Hall: 20 Middlebush Road, Wappingers Falls.
    • Senior Citizen Center, Tymor Park Barn Complex: 8 Tymor Park Road, Lagrangeville.

    Early voting dates and hours

    Listed below are the dates and hours you can vote at one of the Dutchess County early polling sites:

    • Saturday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Sunday, Oct. 27: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Monday, Oct. 28: 12-8 p.m.
    • Tuesday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Wednesday, Oct. 30: 12-8 p.m.
    • Thursday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Friday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Saturday, Nov. 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Sunday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Want to vote early? Check NY 2024 election list to find your nearest poll site

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber2 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    FAAS Breaks Ground on New Campus
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena18 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    2024 election guide: Pima County sheriff candidates
    Arizona Luminaria13 hours ago
    Wyoming lawmakers angle for leadership roles by pledging conservatism
    WyoFile13 days ago
    New Breakfast and Lunch Café Coming to Delray Beach
    Business Debut11 hours ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post24 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch7 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy