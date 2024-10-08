Want to vote early? Check NY 2024 election list to find your nearest poll site

New York offers early voting for those who may not be able to vote in person on Election Day. Early voting periods are also opportunities to avoid long lines at the polls.

Whether you choose to vote on Election Day or during the early voting period, the New York State Board of Elections says it's the same process; early voters will still privately mark and scan their ballot, and those results are counted, tabulated and included in election night totals.

If you've voted in New York before, you do not need to provide ID for early voting.

For first-time voters who registered online or by mail and did not provide a New York drivers license number, a New York non-driver ID number, Social Security number or copy of your ID while registering, you may need to show ID to vote.

Acceptable forms include a current, valid photo ID, or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows your name and address. A provisional or affidavit ballot will be provided for those who are a first-time voter and are unable to present a valid form of ID.

Dutchess County Board of Elections deems any of their specific early polling sites listed within the county are viable options for residents to visit for early voting. There are early polling sites across the county, but keep in mind, your typical poll site may not be one of them.

Here are the Dutchess County 2024 early voting sites and when they are open.

Dutchess County Presidential Election early voting polling sites

Pavilion at Brookmeade: 34 Brookmeade Drive, Rhinebeck.

34 Brookmeade Drive, Rhinebeck. Fishkill Town Hall: 807 Route 52, Fishkill.

807 Route 52, Fishkill. Boardman Road Library: 141 Boardman Road, Poughkeepsie.

141 Boardman Road, Poughkeepsie. Cornell Cooperative Extension: 2715 Route 44, Millbrook.

2715 Route 44, Millbrook. Mid-Hudson Library Auditorium: 105 Market St., Poughkeepsie.

105 Market St., Poughkeepsie. Board of Elections Training Facility: 4280 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park.

4280 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park. Wappinger Town Hall: 20 Middlebush Road, Wappingers Falls.

20 Middlebush Road, Wappingers Falls. Senior Citizen Center, Tymor Park Barn Complex: 8 Tymor Park Road, Lagrangeville.

Early voting dates and hours

Listed below are the dates and hours you can vote at one of the Dutchess County early polling sites:

Saturday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28: 12-8 p.m.

12-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30: 12-8 p.m.

12-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

