Six current and former Renegades players, and a coach, tabbed for Arizona Fall League

Six current and former Hudson Valley Renegades players, along with a coach, were selected to take part in the Arizona Fall League, the New York Yankees announced this week.

Pitchers Harrison Cohen and Jackson Fristoe, infielders Caleb Durbin and Ben Cowles, outfielder Garrett Martin and catcher Rafael Flores were among the prospects chosen to compete in the prestigious minor-league showcase tournament that begins Oct. 7. Renegades defensive coach Derek Woodley, who has worked extensively with the catchers for two years, will also serve on the coaching staff.

The league features six teams, each comprising standouts from five organizations. Five of the Renegades alum will join the Salt River Rafters while Cowles, who was dealt to the Cubs in July as part of the Mark Leiter trade, will play for the Mesa SolarSox.

The Arizona Fall League has run for more than 30 years, helping to highlight and raise the profile of some of the most promising talents in the minors. More than 3,000 eventual Hall of Famers and major league stars have participated, including Derek Jeter and Aaron Judge.

The AFL regular season continues to Nov. 14, followed by a semifinal between the second and third-place finishers, who advance to face the top team in the final on Nov. 16 at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.

This honor comes after the Renegades reached the South Atlantic League championships series for a second consecutive season earlier this month. Hudson Valley fell short again, losing to the Bowling Green Hot Rods in a deciding third game. Still, it was stellar run for the Yankees’ High-A affiliate, which set a franchise record with its 73 regular season wins.

Of course, within that, several players distinguished themselves. Martin, who was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent last year, played the entire season with the Renegades and totaled 12 homers, 17 doubles, 17 stolen bases and 34 walks in 87 games. The Colorado native ended the season on a hot streak, batting .304 with a .999 OPS in the final month.

Flores split the season between Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset, hitting well at both levels, and was named the Yankees’ Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. The 23-year-old batted .279 with a .379 on-base percentage, 21 homers, 31 doubles and 66 walks in 122 games. He is also the Yankees’ 30 th -ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Cohen began the season on the injured list and returned in July, but the righthander went 3-0 with a 0.93 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 19⅓ innings for the Renegades. The Long Island native has a 3.00 ERA in 44 appearances with Hudson Valley, spanning the last two years. Durbin starred for the Renegades early in 2023 and quickly earned himself a promotion. He played 82 games this season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting .287 with a .396 on-base percentage, 10 homers and 29 steals.

Fristoe, before suffering a midseason injury, pitched to a 3.79 ERA in 12 starts for the Renegades. Cowles excelled for the team in 2022 and 2023, prompting to promotion to Double-A before this season. He hit .294 in 88 games there before the trade to the Cubs.

Additionally, righthander Cam Schlitter was named the South Atlantic League’s Pitcher of the Year last week, following Drew Thorpe, who received that honor last year before being traded in the Juan Soto deal. Schlitter, the Yankees’ 25 th -ranked prospect, posted a 2.60 ERA with 108 strikeouts and a league-best .191 opponent’s batting average in 86⅔ innings for the Renegades before a promotion to Double-A.

Trent Sellers was also named a SAL All-Star after pitching to a 2.09 ERA and 0.93 WHIP for the Renegades. His season was highlighted by a dominant stretch in the bullpen from June 25 in which he surrendered only two earned runs in 46⅔ innings.

