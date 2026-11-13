Poughkeepsie’s tech scene is small but mighty right now, with several IBM roles open that range from early-career to very senior. If you’re into systems, cloud, or distributed data, these are worth a look.

Employer: IBM

IBM Location: Poughkeepsie, AR (on-site, 2nd shift)

(on-site, 2nd shift) Type: Full-time apprenticeship

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role testing IBM Z mainframes in a lab/test floor setting. Great fit if you have a HS diploma/GED, some basic electronics/electrical knowledge, and want a paid path into tech with structured training and a DOL-recognized credential.

Employer: IBM

IBM Location: Listed as Poughkeepsie, AR (role is remote)

Listed as (role is remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead-level role on IBM’s Kora storage team, building large-scale distributed storage for Kafka-based data streams. Ideal if you have 10+ years backend/infrastructure experience, deep distributed systems skills, and want to own architecture and mentor other engineers.

Employer: IBM

IBM Location: Poughkeepsie, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior backend role owning core Stream Governance services like schema registry and data policies for Kafka. Best for engineers with 10+ years experience, strong cloud-native, microservices, and distributed systems background, and a desire to lead architecture and mentor a team.

If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.