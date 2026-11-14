Pottsville has some solid retail openings right now, from steady part-time work to full-time commission sales with benefits. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Pottsville, PA

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/13/2027

Help customers with everyday needs in a busy pharmacy and retail setting—running the register, stocking shelves, and supporting departments like photo, beauty, and sometimes pharmacy. This role is great if you’re 16+, want flexible part-time hours, and like the idea of benefits eligibility (dental, vision, discounts, wellness resources) even as a part-timer.

Employer: Boscov's Department Store

Location: Pottsville, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Draw against commission (earnings based on your sales)

Sell furniture and bedding in a full-service department store, building relationships and guiding customers to the right pieces for their homes. This is a good fit if you have retail or customer service experience, enjoy commission-based pay, and want full-time benefits like medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and an employee discount.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open that aren’t all listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.