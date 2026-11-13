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Schuylkill County
Affordable rentals available in Schuylkill County
7 days ago
Schuylkill Community Action has three rental units available in Schuylkill County: a 2-bedroom unit in Pottsville for $750/month, a 3-bedroom unit in Girardville for $950/month, and a 3-bedroom unit in Mahanoy City for $1,000/month. Income eligibility rules apply, and units are offered as Equal Housing Opportunity. For questions, call 570-622-1995; for photos, full rental details, and printable applications, visit Schuylkill Community Action apartments.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Schuylkill Community Action
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