Schuylkill Community Action has three rental units available in Schuylkill County: a 2-bedroom unit in Pottsville for $750/month, a 3-bedroom unit in Girardville for $950/month, and a 3-bedroom unit in Mahanoy City for $1,000/month. Income eligibility rules apply, and units are offered as Equal Housing Opportunity. For questions, call 570-622-1995; for photos, full rental details, and printable applications, visit Schuylkill Community Action apartments.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Schuylkill Community Action