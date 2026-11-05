🏥 Pottsville PA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Pottsville, PA right now, especially for people who like detailed work and patient care. Here are a few solid roles with clear paths to grow your skills.

Employer: Concept Pharmacy / Concept Billing Solutions

Concept Pharmacy / Location: Pottsville, PA (On-site, 221 West Market Street)

(On-site, 221 West Market Street) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help patients get their medications approved on time by handling prior auth requests from start to finish. Good fit if you’re organized, like problem-solving with insurers and providers, and want medical, paid vacation/holidays, and 401(k) benefits.

Employer: Concept Pharmacy / Concept Billing Solutions

Concept Pharmacy / Location: Pottsville, PA (On-site, 221 West Market Street)

(On-site, 221 West Market Street) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on accurate claim submission, fixing denials, and following up on payments for pharmacy and healthcare billing. Great if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with computers, and want medical, paid vacation/holidays, and 401(k) with possible training if you have the right skills.

Employer: Pottsville Oral Surgery PC

Location: Pottsville, PA (In person)

(In person) Type: Full-time or Part-time (about 30 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour

Assist an oral surgeon with procedures on awake and sedated patients and learn a wide range of surgical skills. You’ll need dental assisting experience (1 year), high school diploma, RDA and CPR (X-ray cert preferred), plus you get health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.