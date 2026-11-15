Pottstown has some solid options right now if you’re good with people and like performance-based pay. Here are a few sales-focused roles where your hustle really matters.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: Remote , based near Pottstown, PA

, based near Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: Not listed (no income cap mentioned)

Use your existing network (real estate, sales, community contacts) to build a mortgage business. Coaching, training, flexible schedule, and strong support from a national team of 50+ loan officers, plus weekly calls and hands-on help on real borrower calls.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: Remote , based near Pottstown, PA

, based near Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: Not listed (no income cap mentioned)

Closer-focused role: no cold calling and no building a pipeline from scratch—you get live, pre-screened purchase leads and online/AI-matched leads. You’re judged on conversion, with access to 50+ lenders and fast support from experienced loan officers.

Employer: Lotus Sales

Location: Pottstown, PA (housing available if you relocate)

(housing available if you relocate) Type: Listed as Volunteer , but paid, commission-based summer internship

Listed as , but Compensation: Commission-based; typical first summer $10k–$14k, range $7k–$20k+ plus bonuses

Full-time summer door-to-door style sales: meet homeowners, explain services, and sign new customers. You get daily sales coaching, hands-on training, and leadership opportunities, making it a strong resume booster for students.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a path or perk that fits your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.