Pottstown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from high-level clinical roles to hands-on caregiving. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental Location: Pottstown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000 – $300,000+ / year

Extras: $5,000 signing bonus, $5,000 relocation stipend

Lead the office as a Managing Clinical Director while Aspen handles the business side. High earning potential, flexible scheduling, practice ownership path, and strong benefits (PTO, health, vision, 401(k)) make this ideal if you want both clinical focus and leadership.

Employer: Ivy Health

Location: Pottstown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for sign-on bonus or student loan support)

Outpatient role working with kids from birth to age 21, with one-on-one care and strong family involvement. You get mentorship, CEU days and reimbursement, early-start benefits (medical, dental, vision, pet insurance), 401(k) match, and up to 20 PTO days + 6 holidays.

Employer: Right at Home

Location: Pottstown, PA & nearby

Type: Other (home care / caregiving)

Other (home care / caregiving) Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Home care role helping clients with daily tasks, errands, and companionship so they can stay safely at home. Offers flexible schedules, paid training, weekly direct deposit, 401(k), mileage reimbursement, and caregiver rewards programs.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.