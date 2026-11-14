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🏥 Pottstown PA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Pottstown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from high-level clinical roles to hands-on caregiving. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Dentist – DDS / DMD (Managing Clinical Director)
- Employer: Aspen Dental
- Location: Pottstown, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $200,000 – $300,000+ / year
- Extras: $5,000 signing bonus, $5,000 relocation stipend
Lead the office as a Managing Clinical Director while Aspen handles the business side. High earning potential, flexible scheduling, practice ownership path, and strong benefits (PTO, health, vision, 401(k)) make this ideal if you want both clinical focus and leadership.
Pediatric Occupational Therapist
- Employer: Ivy Health
- Location: Pottstown, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (eligible for sign-on bonus or student loan support)
Outpatient role working with kids from birth to age 21, with one-on-one care and strong family involvement. You get mentorship, CEU days and reimbursement, early-start benefits (medical, dental, vision, pet insurance), 401(k) match, and up to 20 PTO days + 6 holidays.
Caregivers – Immediate Hiring in Pottstown and Surrounding Areas
- Employer: Right at Home
- Location: Pottstown, PA & nearby
- Type: Other (home care / caregiving)
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour
Home care role helping clients with daily tasks, errands, and companionship so they can stay safely at home. Offers flexible schedules, paid training, weekly direct deposit, 401(k), mileage reimbursement, and caregiver rewards programs.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.